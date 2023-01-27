Pet insurance can protect your pet's pearly whites but the details of the coverage are specific to each provider. Westend61

If you're one of the millions of pet owners in the country - or recently became one during the pandemic - then you already know how expensive it can be to take care of your pet. Visits to the veterinarian for simple wellness checkups to more extensive treatments to vaccines can all quickly add up. While the money you have saved can help offset some costs, it can still be difficult to make ends meet, particularly if you have a breed that's prone to medical issues.

Fortunately, pet insurance can help alleviate much of the economic stress tied to pet ownership. In exchange for a small fee to a provider each month owners can rest assured knowing that their pet will be cared for should an illness or emergency arise - and they won't have to break the bank to protect their furry friend.

With that being said, like all financial products and services, it pays to do your research. This is particularly true for pet insurance where policies and coverages can change based on a series of factors . If you're looking for a policy that can cover dental issues, specifically, it helps to understand what may or may not be covered.

Does pet insurance cover dental?

Pet insurance can help alleviate and, often, reimburse you in full for a wide array of vet expenses. But will pet insurance cover dental?

It actually can protect your pet's pearly whites but the details of the coverage are specific to each provider.

Fetch by the Dodo is a top pet insurance provider currently on the market. According to their website , they can provide dental care for your pet.

"We provide the most comprehensive dental coverage in the industry," they say. "Unlike other providers, we cover injury and disease in every adult tooth, not just the canines. Plus, you get full coverage for gum disease (the most common disease in dogs and cats), oral tumors, trauma, and more.

"Please note that we don't cover teeth cleaning, which is considered routine and preventive care, unless your vet recommends it as treatment for a covered condition."

Spot pet insurance will also provide dental options for your dog or cat, depending on the policy you choose.

"Spot provides pet insurance plan options with coverage for dental illnesses and diseases," the insurer notes on its site . "The plans also cover tooth extractions for dental accidents. Plus, you can add preventive care coverage to a Spot plan for an extra cost, which can help you pay for your pet's annual, routine teeth cleanings."

When it comes to dental care for pets, the details are important. Pet dental care can be pricey and not every insurance provider has the same approach.

"Unfortunately, many dental issues can be expensive to treat," Figo pet insurance, another top provider on the market, explains on their website . "For example, if your cat needs to have a tooth or multiple teeth removed, it can cost between $200 to $700 for the procedure, anesthesia, X-rays, and other associated costs. For dogs, the average cost to have one or more teeth extracted is between $500 and $2,500."

With that being noted, Figo says that some dental issues will be covered by an insurance plan. This can include treatment for root canals, a tooth abscess, oral cancers and tumors, cracked or broken teeth or more.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can often be a cost-effective and reliable way to protect both your pet and your wallet. If you're looking for specialized care or need detailed dental work, however, it pays to do your homework. Each provider is unique and what one may provide another may not and vice versa.