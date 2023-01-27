ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Does pet insurance cover dental?

By Matt Richardson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHOeE_0kTkbX8O00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tccre_0kTkbX8O00
Pet insurance can protect your pet's pearly whites but the details of the coverage are specific to each provider. Westend61

If you're one of the millions of pet owners in the country - or recently became one during the pandemic - then you already know how expensive it can be to take care of your pet. Visits to the veterinarian for simple wellness checkups to more extensive treatments to vaccines can all quickly add up. While the money you have saved can help offset some costs, it can still be difficult to make ends meet, particularly if you have a breed that's prone to medical issues.

Fortunately, pet insurance can help alleviate much of the economic stress tied to pet ownership. In exchange for a small fee to a provider each month owners can rest assured knowing that their pet will be cared for should an illness or emergency arise - and they won't have to break the bank to protect their furry friend.

With that being said, like all financial products and services, it pays to do your research. This is particularly true for pet insurance where policies and coverages can change based on a series of factors . If you're looking for a policy that can cover dental issues, specifically, it helps to understand what may or may not be covered.

Start by getting a free price quote today so you know exactly what to expect.

Does pet insurance cover dental?

Pet insurance can help alleviate and, often, reimburse you in full for a wide array of vet expenses. But will pet insurance cover dental?

It actually can protect your pet's pearly whites but the details of the coverage are specific to each provider.

Fetch by the Dodo is a top pet insurance provider currently on the market. According to their website , they can provide dental care for your pet.

"We provide the most comprehensive dental coverage in the industry," they say. "Unlike other providers, we cover injury and disease in every adult tooth, not just the canines. Plus, you get full coverage for gum disease (the most common disease in dogs and cats), oral tumors, trauma, and more.

"Please note that we don't cover teeth cleaning, which is considered routine and preventive care, unless your vet recommends it as treatment for a covered condition."

Spot pet insurance will also provide dental options for your dog or cat, depending on the policy you choose.

"Spot provides pet insurance plan options with coverage for dental illnesses and diseases," the insurer notes on its site . "The plans also cover tooth extractions for dental accidents. Plus, you can add preventive care coverage to a Spot plan for an extra cost, which can help you pay for your pet's annual, routine teeth cleanings."

When it comes to dental care for pets, the details are important. Pet dental care can be pricey and not every insurance provider has the same approach.

"Unfortunately, many dental issues can be expensive to treat," Figo pet insurance, another top provider on the market, explains on their website . "For example, if your cat needs to have a tooth or multiple teeth removed, it can cost between $200 to $700 for the procedure, anesthesia, X-rays, and other associated costs. For dogs, the average cost to have one or more teeth extracted is between $500 and $2,500."

With that being noted, Figo says that some dental issues will be covered by an insurance plan. This can include treatment for root canals, a tooth abscess, oral cancers and tumors, cracked or broken teeth or more.

Not sure what you would qualify for or what would be covered? It's easy to find out! You can design a personalized pet insurance plan with Figo in less than 60 seconds .

The bottom line

Pet insurance can often be a cost-effective and reliable way to protect both your pet and your wallet. If you're looking for specialized care or need detailed dental work, however, it pays to do your homework. Each provider is unique and what one may provide another may not and vice versa. So start by getting a free quote now or use the table below to review some top pet insurance providers.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CBS News

Who can help you get pet insurance?

In a market filled with different insurance types, providers and policies, most people are familiar with the inner workings of just a few specific ones. Health insurance, for example, is often part of a benefits package provided to employees. That can then be used to cover the care for medical, dental and vision needs. Life insurance, meantime, can provide a financial safety net for both policyholders and their beneficiaries. Since the importance of having such policies is clear and important, many people are knowledgeable about how to get the most out of their plans.But what about lesser-known insurance types? Pet insurance,...
CBS News

How to get the best pet insurance

When it comes to financial products and services what's right for one person may not be suitable for someone else. Similarly, what may be expensive for one consumer may be reasonable for another. The benefits are generally tied to one's personal financial circumstances and goals. With that being said, some...
Motley Fool

Owning a Pet Is Getting More Expensive. Here Are 4 Ways to Save

If you change some of your habits, you may be able to reduce your pet spending. Owning a pet is a big responsibility, and in addition to giving your furry pals plenty of love and attention, you'll also need to cover their financial obligations. A recent study by Insuranks.com found...
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
C. Heslop

New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans

Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
C. Heslop

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Aneka Duncan

Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Trim Your Pets Nails Stress-Free the ZenClipper

No matter if you have a dog, cat or small furry such as a rabbit, keeping your pet’s nails in good shape is an important part of being a pet guardian. And of course with many of us still in lockdown around the world this isn’t always an easy task!
CBS News

CBS News

597K+
Followers
79K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy