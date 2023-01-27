ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses . According to the site:

"Nothing says comfort and is as satisfying as a good slice of chocolate cake. The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

So where can you find the best chocolate cake in Tennessee?

Oak Steakhouse

This Nashville steakhouse is known for its prime cuts, but you shouldn't miss out on dessert, especially its decadent chocolate cake. The tasty treat combines espresso, chocolate mouse and peanut butter buttercream for a slice you'll be thinking about for years to come.

Oak Steakhouse is located at 801 Clark Place in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"We are veering away from a bakery and into a restaurant for just a slice of this unbelievable cake. The Oak Chocolate Cake at Oak Steakhouse Nashville is full of tart espresso balancing the sweetness of the chocolate mouse and peanut butter buttercream."

Axios Nashville

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.1. AshevilleNestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.Do:Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.See vibrant fall color along...
NASHVILLE, TN
Memphis, TN
