ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Campaign finance regulator asks Santos to clarify who's in charge of his political accounts

By Jessica Piper
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEgT6_0kTkb9HR00
Rep. George Santos told CNN on Wednesday that he had no involvement with the amended filings. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

The Federal Election Commission lobbed questions at Rep. George Santos over his latest campaign finance filings on Friday, saying five committees affiliated with the embattled congressman may have “failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information.”

The letters — the latest in a long series of correspondence between the FEC and Santos’ campaign — follow the campaign’s apparent attempt to hire a new treasurer amid intense scrutiny.

A flurry of amended quarterly filings for Santos’ campaign on Tuesday were signed by Nancy Marks, his longtime campaign treasurer. But further amendments to statements of organization for Santos’ congressional committee on Wednesday listed Tom Datwyler, a treasurer for many GOP candidates, in the role. A lawyer for Datwyler, however, said he had not agreed to serve as treasurer for the Santos campaign, stating that the Wednesday filings reflected a miscommunication.



Santos told CNN on Wednesday that he had no involvement with the amended filings, saying he “[did] not touch any of [his] FEC stuff.” It was still not clear on Friday who actually filed the Wednesday amendments that bore Datwyler’s electronic signature, although the number of people who would typically have access to a congressional campaign’s system for submitting filings to the FEC is small.

Neither Santos’ attorney nor Marks responded to multiple inquiries this week about who is currently serving as the campaign’s treasurer.

Campaigns are required to have a treasurer in order to carry out most functions, including accepting contributions. Santos’ campaign was still listed as accepting contributions via WinRed, the widely used Republican fundraising platform, as of Friday. WinRed processed more than $1 million in transactions for his campaign during the 2022 cycle, according to a POLITICO analysis of FEC data.

The company did not respond to inquiries about Santos’ use of its platform this week. But NBC News reported on Friday that the company had reached out to the Santos campaign over its reports, which show the committee paying more than $200,000 in fees to WinRed. That’s a greater total than would be expected based on the campaign’s total fundraising on the platform.



Santos, who was sworn into Congress earlier this month just weeks after The New York Times reported he had fabricated much of his biography , is also facing several campaign finance complaints before the FEC.

Complaints filed by nonprofits including the Campaign Legal Center and End Citizens United allege Santos may not have had the personal funds to loan his campaign the $700,000 it reported receiving from him last year, and the complaints also allege that his campaign may have misreported components of its spending. The Santos campaign reported dozens of transactions charged at exactly $199.99 , just 1 cent below the threshold that required the campaign to keep receipts detailing the expenditures. Federal and local prosecutors are also investigating Santos’ finances, but he has not been charged with a crime.

The FEC has sent more than two dozen letters to Santos’ campaign and affiliated groups in the past two years. While the agency frequently sends such letters to campaigns to correct mistakes in filings, Santos’ political groups have received more of the notices than is typical.

Comments / 66

Cathy Bowland
4d ago

Guess he figures they'll just go away, sorry dude it doesn't work that way!! He also likely thinks he is smarter then all of them put together, but they should suspend him until it is investigated instead of allowing him to continue on as if nothing is going on!!!! I mean come on get with the program!!!

Reply(3)
54
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Congressman Santos reportedly told the FEC that Mrs.Kitara Ravache was in charge of his Campaign Finances, which is his Drag Queen name.

Reply(4)
44
Ronald Gallegos
4d ago

If government allows this game of cat & mouse go on that's why it should be term limits on all congress and senate?

Reply
27
Related
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)

”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
298K+
Followers
18K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy