lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man arrested after domestic violence call
GLASGOW — Police arrested a man Sunday after a domestic complaint was made. Officers arrived at the scene of the complaint along East Wayne Street and located a female victim. She confirmed she had been assaulted and had visible injuries. Jamie A. Vaughn, 55, was identified as the suspect.
lakercountry.com
Breeding man arrested on theft, fleeing charges
A Breeding man was arrested Friday night on theft and fleeing charges, according to jail records. Michael Diamond, age 69, was taken into custody by the Russell County Deputy Sheriff Jared Pierce and charged with theft by unlawful taking greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second degree.
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
wcluradio.com
Logsdon released from jail on partial bond ahead of court date
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to the death of her husband last summer has been released from jail. She is expected to be in court next week alongside her daughter. Donna C. Logsdon, 71, of Glasgow, was jailed on Jan. 14 after a grand jury handed down an indictment for her and her daughter, Leighanne Bennett. Both were indicted on a charge of murder in the death of Michael O. Logsdon, 75, last July. Bennett was jailed and released last fall after an investigation began.
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
lakercountry.com
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
wcluradio.com
Elaine Calvert
Elaine Calvert, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greenville, KY native was a former pharmacist tech and greeter at Walmart on Walton Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Neville Rust and Hattie Ruth Younts Rust and wife of the late Phillip Rhea Calvert.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00408. On 01/23/2023 at 1445 hours, Mr. Gary Nunn visited Lowe’s in Gallatin and shoplifted three items. The value of the items totals $1270. Warrants were obtained on him for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing. If you have any information on his...
k105.com
Hardin Co. man strangles mother, destroys home, after she finds needles used to inject steroids
A Hardin County man has been arrested after strangling his mother and destroying her home after she found needles used to inject steroids. Kentucky State Police responded Sunday afternoon to a Rineyville residence after 25-year-old Michael Nisbett, of Rineyville, strangled his mother before breaking two television sets and the front door of the home, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He additionally tore the kitchen sink and cabinets off the wall.
Kentucky 7th grader arrested on charge of terroristic threatening
A seventh grader in Elizabethtown has been charged with terroristic threatening following an incident on Tuesday.
thelevisalazer.com
JUVENILE INMATES GO WILD AFTER LAUNCHING MINI-RIOT AT WARREN COUNTY KY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER
JANUARY 25, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER IN BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY. Order has been restored after a violent disturbance at a western Kentucky juvenile detention center, the second time in less than six months at the facility; among numerous incidents that have happened at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky in the last few years.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
wcluradio.com
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams
Charles E. “Pop-Eye” Sams, age 79, of Cave City, KY, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was a former of employee of T.J. Samson Hospital. He was a farmer, worked for Square Deal Lumber Company in Cave City delivering concrete and lumber supplies and he loved his wood stove. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 27, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
maconcountychronicle.com
Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000
Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
wcluradio.com
George Dwight Farlee
George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
wcluradio.com
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
