GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to the death of her husband last summer has been released from jail. She is expected to be in court next week alongside her daughter. Donna C. Logsdon, 71, of Glasgow, was jailed on Jan. 14 after a grand jury handed down an indictment for her and her daughter, Leighanne Bennett. Both were indicted on a charge of murder in the death of Michael O. Logsdon, 75, last July. Bennett was jailed and released last fall after an investigation began.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO