In just a few months, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be arriving in theaters and all will be right in the world again. Harrison Ford will be back on our big screens in the iconic role that helped solidify his legacy as a movie star. The legendary action franchise will once again be inspiring moviegoers to take up archeology or, at the very least, a whip. However, there was once a time when many people thought Ford wouldn't ever play Dr. Jones again following the disaster that was "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Other actors were even rumored to take on the Indy mantle, which Ford didn't take too kindly to over the years.

9 HOURS AGO