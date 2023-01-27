Fan hits Marvel Snap max collection level in a world first achievement

One fan hit the limit on Marvel Snap’s collection level just three months after the mobile game released, reaching 22,366. They posted about it in the game’s official Discord server (which wound up on Reddit), though only because the reward track ended. They wanted to know if the developers planned on adding more.

The Snap team called it a world first and said they do plan on adding more rewards – at a later date.

This fan’s achievement came at a price, though. Progression in Marvel Snap, like in most free-to-play games, is designed to encourage players to keep playing for long periods of time or to spend money. You can raise your collection level by upgrading cards with boosters and credits, items you normall get by playing but can also obtain in higher numbers by spending real-world cash.

They said they spent $5,000 on progression bundles from the in-game shop, and even that wasn’t enough to reach the max level. They also had to use a specific deck to win matches quickly and without actually having to be present.

The deck they used featured Agatha Harkness and was designed to remain in play almost constantly. The Agatha card’s unique ability lets the game’s AI take over after the card is played, so it finishes the match for you.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF