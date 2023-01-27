ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery to Raise Funds For Howe House; Joins ‘Beer is Black History’ Collaboration

Montclair, NJ – As part of its annual Black History Month beer series, the Montclair Brewery will brew a special ale to help raise funds to preserve the historic home owned by James Howe, the first African American home owner in Montclair. The Howe House Belgian-Style ale is expected to release mid-February and will be available on draught and in cans in Montclair Brewery’s taproom and at several New Jersey and New York bars, restaurants and bottle shops. A portion of all taproom sales will be donated to Friends of the Howe house.
baristanet.com

Gov. Phil Murphy Visits Temple Ner Tamid, Pledges to ‘Never Relent’

Bloomfield, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy pledged his unrelenting support at a meeting Tuesday with Rabbi Marc Katz, Cantor Meredith Greenberg and congregants of Temple Ner Tamid. Murphy, joined by Attorney General Matt Platkin and Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul general in New York, called the attempted arson attack that took place at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning “despicable, unacceptable.”
baristanet.com

Montclair NAACP and Montclair Police React to Brutal Beating Death of Tyre Nichols

Montclair, NJ – Around the country, protests over police brutality are taking place in response to the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “With great sadness, I watched the tape of the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols,” said Montclair NAACP President Roger Terry. “I’m glad that the Memphis law enforcement executives moved swiftly to remove these gang-like people from their department.”
baristanet.com

Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Temple Ne Tamid in Bloomfield

Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from...
baristanet.com

Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10K Reward To Catch Arson Supect

Newark, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department.
