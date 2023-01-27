Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem
The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
linknky.com
Whitehorse Freight unveils new Crestview Hills facility after $5.4 million expansion project
One of the most important growth sectors in the Kentucky economy is logistics and distribution. Northern Kentucky has especially benefitted from growth in that sector as countless logistics companies have announced facility expansions over the past few years. Now, logistics technology service company Whitehorse Freight can be added to the list.
WKYT 27
State leaders say Kentucky has over 10,000 teacher vacancies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s significant teacher shortage was the focus of an event at the State Capitol Rotunda on Monday. School, community and business leaders came together to ask for legislation and other measures to get more people interested in teaching jobs. Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the high schoolers representing Kentucky on a team-based quiz show
Meet the team that will represent Kentucky in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Sophie was accepted into the prestigious “Governor’s Scholar Program,” is a member of the varsity “Quick Recall” team and is part of both the cross country and track teams. Fun fact:...
spectrumnews1.com
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
linknky.com
NKY Chamber announces annual day in Frankfort for Feb. 23
The NKY Chamber of Commerce will take a group of members to the capital for the annual day in Frankfort on Feb. 23. Members will have the opportunity to hear from and have discussions with members of the NKY Caucus and the Kentucky Legislature. Planned for discussion are key topics...
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
thelevisalazer.com
Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy
Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs. There’s more than $10 billion on the table for co-ops, but that money is likely to be quickly allocated. That leaves Kentuckians facing an important question: will our co-ops go after this funding and use it to help us lower our energy bills? The need has never been greater.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
lakercountry.com
Russell County continues to be ‘green’; Casey ‘yellow’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map with Russell County still in the green category, or low level of community spread. Neighboring Casey County remains in the yellow category again this week, indicating a medium level of COVID spread. The rest of the 10-county Lake...
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
harlanenterprise.net
Beshear, oil and gas leaders pitch using fossil fuels to make hydrogen fuel in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear joined the lobbying organization for Kentucky’s oil and gas industries Wednesday to pitch a new energy future for the commonwealth: creating hydrogen fuel for generating electricity, transportation and more through the use of natural gas. The Democratic governor speaking before the inaugural Kentucky Hydrogen Summit in...
WKYT 27
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
