Harrison County, WV

WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discusses blight and aesthetic improvements

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discussed ways to clean up blight, improve building aesthetics and spur development within the city at a workshop Tuesday. A majority of the meeting was spent discussing condemned structures in Clarksburg and the city’s demolition program. There are approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72

WEST VIRGINIA (13-9) Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council to consider change to charter to resolve election issue, adoption of 2022 comprehensive plan Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offered a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth

West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

4-H Leaders Association hosting drive to stock 4-H Center kitchen

What began as a dream and a mission in 1977 turned into a reality in 2021 with the opening of the Lewis County 4-H Center on Jesse Run in Jane Lew. The building opened for meetings, events, and other activities, but lacked a fully functioning kitchen. Since then, cabinets, countertops,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature

On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lewis County children benefit from Communities in Schools

Since it began in 2019, Communities in Schools has been an integral part of the Lewis County school system. The grant funded program has been such a success that all six public schools in the county can boast having a CIS coordinator on site. While relatively new to Lewis County,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time

All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals

Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23

West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No. 4 Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44

VANDERBILT (10-12) Ansong 2-5 2-2 6, Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Stute 1-7 2-2 4, Keeffe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 4-8 0-0 10, Manjon 2-7 4-4 8, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Robbins 4-12 1-3 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 9-11 44.
VANDERBILT, PA

