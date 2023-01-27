Read full article on original website
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
WVNews
Old is new again: New Buckhannon (West Virginia) shop dedicated to old-time cards, games
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The doors to Fuzzy Dingo: Cards and Games opened recently for the very first time at 22 North Kanawha St. in Buckhannon. With a remodeled space and splashes of orange and blue covering the walls, the owners are excited to be creating a space for others to partake in their shared love of old-school games.
WVNews
Filing for Bridgeport offices begins; election to be held June 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Filing is underway for the June 13 Bridgeport city election, and a pair of city residents — an incumbent councilman and a previous challenger — have already filed to be on the ballot. Incumbent Don Burton hopes to retain his seat for...
WVNews
Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discusses blight and aesthetic improvements
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority discussed ways to clean up blight, improve building aesthetics and spur development within the city at a workshop Tuesday. A majority of the meeting was spent discussing condemned structures in Clarksburg and the city’s demolition program. There are approximately...
WVNews
No. 15 TCU 76, West Virginia 72
WEST VIRGINIA (13-9) Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur students to provide free tax prep for community residents
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christy Dean is a career technical education teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School and teaches accounting, personal finance and business law. Bringing classroom lessons to life is always a goal, helping students understand concepts while putting them into meaningful practice.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to consider change to charter to resolve election issue, adoption of 2022 comprehensive plan Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday and start discussion on two major topics for the city. First, council will consider a resolution to amend Sections 5, 25 and 38 of the city charter to effectively realign elections by having three council seats up for election for one-year terms, as well as one Clarksburg Water Board seat up for a three-year term, in a municipal election that would be held June 6.
WVNews
Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offered a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
4-H Leaders Association hosting drive to stock 4-H Center kitchen
What began as a dream and a mission in 1977 turned into a reality in 2021 with the opening of the Lewis County 4-H Center on Jesse Run in Jane Lew. The building opened for meetings, events, and other activities, but lacked a fully functioning kitchen. Since then, cabinets, countertops,...
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
LCHS FFA attends FFA Day at the Legislature
On Monday, January 30, members of the Lewis County FFA traveled to Charleston where they participated in FFA Day at the Legislature. They started the morning off with attending an advocacy training. Following the training, they went to the capital to talk with Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the House, who picked their brains about parliamentary procedure, and Lewis County’s district representative, Adam Burkhammer, who discussed the new bill being introduced about animal welfare that could have a huge effect on animal agriculture.
WVNews
Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
WVNews
Lewis County children benefit from Communities in Schools
Since it began in 2019, Communities in Schools has been an integral part of the Lewis County school system. The grant funded program has been such a success that all six public schools in the county can boast having a CIS coordinator on site. While relatively new to Lewis County,...
WVNews
Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time
All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
WVNews
LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interview
Highlights and a brief post-game interview from Bob Huggins following West Virginia's lethargic 76-72 loss to TCU in Big 12 basketball action. The Mountaineers allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the basket at will as they shot 52% from the field in the victory.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
No. 4 Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44
VANDERBILT (10-12) Ansong 2-5 2-2 6, Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Stute 1-7 2-2 4, Keeffe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 4-8 0-0 10, Manjon 2-7 4-4 8, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Robbins 4-12 1-3 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 9-11 44.
