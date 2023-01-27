Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Blackhawks All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Bobby Hull Dies at 84
Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals...
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Focused on Basketball, Not Trade Deadline
Vucevic focused on basketball, not trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 12 double-doubles in his last 14 games, Nikola Vucevic is enjoying an extremely productive stretch on the court for the Chicago Bulls. Off it, Vucevic's future is the current subject of speculation because he could become...
Why White Sox Believe Prospect Oscar Colás Can Play in MLB ‘Soon'
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Rick Spielman Sides With Jalen Carter Over Will Anderson for Bears
Ex-NFL GM sides with Jalen Carter over Will Anderson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears haven't known the feeling of possessing the No. 1 overall draft pick since 1947. Now, in 2023, Chicago will get the first crack at a slew of franchise-caliber players in the draft. With...
Ex-Bulls Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol to Help Coach 2023 Rising Stars
Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol to coach 2023 Rising Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two former Chicago Bulls players, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, will coach two of the four teams participating in the Jordan Rising Stars mini-tournament during NBA All-Star weekend, according to a release from the NBA.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Says DeMar DeRozan Deserves All-Star Nod
Donovan says DeRozan deserves All-Star reserve nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off a rare 5-for-5 night from 3-point range in Orlando, DeMar DeRozan laughed when told that if he isn’t announced as an All-Star reserve on Thursday night that he can enter the 3-point shootout instead.
Jeff Joniak Sees Important Weekend for Bears at Senior Bowl
Bears commentator previews Bears' trip to Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Saturday, the Chicago Bears will be present and alert at the 2023 Senior Bowl, scouting out potential players to bring to their roster for the next NFL season. Luke Getsy, the Bears' offensive coordinator, is...
Andrew Brandt: Bears Cap Space Does Not Mean They Will Spend Big
NFL analyst: Bears' cap not an indication of big spending originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of, if not the biggest, talking points of the Chicago Bears' offseason is their cap space. The Bears have the most cap space and financial flexibility heading into the season of spending. According...
