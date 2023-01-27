Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)
The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Says Working With Aaron Paul Was Her Favorite Part Of The Show
Krysten Ritter only appeared in nine episodes over two seasons in "Breaking Bad," but she quickly became one of the show's most important — and eventually consequential — characters. Ritter portrayed Jane Margolis, who becomes a problem for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his meth operation when she...
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Didn't Understand Todd Until Uncle Jack Entered The Picture
Jesse Plemons didn't join "Breaking Bad" until its 5th and final season, but the quiet yet violence-prone character he played, Todd Alquist, quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) methamphetamine cooking partner and right-hand man after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) became disenchanted with his own partnership with Walt and turned against him. Todd appeared in just 13 episodes, but the character had a tremendous influence on the show's final story arc.
James Gunn Considers The Authority One Of His 'Real Passion Projects' In The DCU
James Gunn, ever the fan of obscure comic properties, announced "The Authority" as one of the new projects that the DCU is rolling out in the new slate Gunn and Peter Safran announced for their DC Universe reboot on Twitter. The film is to be part of the first chapter of the new DCU called "Gods and Monsters."
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Dave Bautista Explains Why Dune 2 Will Be Way More Intense Than The First Film
When he released "Dune," Denis Villeneuve was attempting something long considered impossible. The novel of the same name by Frank Herbert had long been considered unadaptable, despite a strong attempt by David Lynch in 1984. But with stunning visuals, an otherworldly score by Hans Zimmer, and a stellar cast that centered young heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Villeneuve proved once again that he's among the foremost science-fiction directors of our time. Chalamet was joined by Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, the latter of whom Villeneuve previously worked with on "Blade Runner 2049."
Boogeyman's Official Trailer Has Left Fans Unable To Sleep At Night
When someone is adapting the works of Stephen King to film, you know it's going to be scary. Such is the case with the upcoming film "The Boogeyman," which is adapted from a short story King wrote in 1973. The twisted tale features every kid's nightmare — a creature that...
The Norwegian Netflix WWII Flick That Has Battlefield V Fans Buzzing
Video games and live-action films are not always a good match. Countless silver screen adaptations of popular game franchises have proven to be either box office flops or embarrassments berated by reviewers. The best example of that is Uwe Boll's filmography, which mainly consists of distasteful live-action video game movies.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
