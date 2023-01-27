The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.

