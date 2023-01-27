ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida

"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ

So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
