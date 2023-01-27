Read full article on original website
New Jersey Telemarketers May Face New Rules, Thanks To This 90’s Sitcom
There's really nothing worse than going about your day only to be constantly barraged by random calls on your phone trying to warn you about a car warranty for a vehicle you don't even own. Telemarketing calls, the phrase alone is enough to make some people's blood boil. I remember...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Are Dogs Really Required to Wear Seat Belts in Cars in NJ?
Most dogs love going for rides in their owner's vehicle, preferably with the window open. Something about a good car ride seems to feed into their sense of adventure and love of a good hunt. Animal experts think car rides mimic their instinctual roots of riding in a pack, which...
List Of The Best And Worst States To Find A Significant Other, Where Does New Jersey Rank?
As we get closer to Valentine's Day, I start reflecting on how hard it is for those who have not found their partner. We hear horror stories about dating apps and experts agree that it is still better to get out and meet people in person if you are trying to create a real and long-lasting relationship.
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
Is This Really The Most Beautiful Place In New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Mount Holly, NJ Teen is U.S. Figure Skating’s Newest Champion
Remember the name Isabeau Levito. The teen is not only a South Jersey native, she's women's figure skating's new champion. Over the weekend, Levito dominated the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, taking home her first national title, the gold medal, and bragging rights. The 15-year-old from Mount...
Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Boy In Hamilton Township Area
Police in the Mays Landing area are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Hamilton Township Police say they are looking to find Ivan Valdez, 16. He's said to possibly be in the area of Oakcrest Estates. Police describe Valdez as 6'0" tall, weighing 160 pounds with...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Dinosaurs Will Take Over New Jersey In This Family Friendly Show
Are you ready to get up close and personal with dinosaurs?. Yes, dinosaurs, those pre-historic behemoths that ruled the Earth millions of years ago are back, and they're headed to New Jersey. If you're a fan of the Jurrasic Park franchise or the more recent Jurrasic World franchise or you're...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
