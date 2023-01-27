Read full article on original website
Aldi taps newest regional distribution center in Alabama to fuel Southeastern growth
Aldi’s presence in the Gulf Coast area is getting bigger. The discount grocer on Tuesday unveiled its newest regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, as part of the planned store openings in the region through 2023. As one of America’s fastest-growing grocers by store count, Aldi’s 564,000-square-foot...
Gelson’s promotes John Bagan to CEO
John Bagan has been promoted to CEO of Gelson’s, following the retirement of longtime leader Rob McDougall, the grocer announced late Monday. This is Bagan’s third promotion in two years at the 27-unit Southern California market chain. He was named the retailer’s president in July after serving as COO.
