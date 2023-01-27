ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
Avoyelles Parish Police Jury takes a stand against littering

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At the most recent Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting on January 10, the jury voted to adopt a new ordinance regarding littering in the parish. The ordinance covers seven types of littering, including passive littering, active littering, simple or unintentional littering, intentional littering, gross littering,...
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
Winnfield woman killed in LaSalle Parish crash

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Hwy 125. According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was preparing to turn at the intersection of Hwy 124 an Hwy 125 around 10:30 a.m. For unknown reasons, the driver turned left onto Hwy 125 but failed to yield. The vehicle was hit by a southbound 1999 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation

On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
APD looking for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year. Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2...
Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of its services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Health Unit spent the morning of Tuesday, January 31, informing residents of the many benefits the clinic offers. In the last few years, the Health Department has become the go-to for COVID testing and all things COVID related, however, they are still your link to health screenings and other important health education information.
