I will admit, I get upset when people park in front of the store for no apparent good reason also. It's very inconsiderate that everyone has to park in the parking lot but someone feels special enough to park in front sometimes right at the door. Balloons don't deflate from the store to the car! However the old guy shouldn't start something that he can't finish, then use his age as an excuse to avoid punishment. They both were wrong in some aspect but he was the aggressor. He should have went to jail not her. You don't need (conflicting) witness statements when you have video footage.
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA Referees Issue ApologyOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.
3 victims identified in Beverly Crest shooting that left 4 others injured; no arrest made
Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
KTLA.com
Long Beach police reunite owner with stolen poodle and car
A strange turn of events helped police in Long Beach reunite a stolen car -and a stolen poodle- with their owner, authorities said. Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers saw several people pushing a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Walnut Ave. “Officers quickly determined that the vehicle...
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
signalscv.com
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
oc-breeze.com
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads guilty to molesting three girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under...
