Plumas County News
Feather River College Earns Dr. John W. Rice Award for equity
Building upon its successes over the past years, Feather River College (FRC) has now been recognized for its success in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility by earning the Dr. John W. Rice Award. This is a huge accomplishment for such a small and rural institution, with FRC making tremendous strides in advancing its efforts to foster a more diverse and inclusive environment.
Plumas County News
Antelope Lake Road closed while culverts are replaced
Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues this week on the Plumas as weather permits
Last week, despite wet conditions at higher elevations, 47 acres of pile burning was successfully completed on the Plumas National Forest. Additional treatments are planned this week on the Feather River and Mount Hough ranger districts, conditions permitting. The 45 acres remaining on the Concow Rim Road project to prepare...
Plumas County News
Soroptimists sell See’s at the Groundhog Fever Festival
Members of Soroptimist International of Quincy (SIQ) are selling boxed candy at the Groundhog Fever Festival scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. All proceeds will support Soroptimist scholarship programs that benefit local women and girls. Donations of plastic eggs and individually-wrapped candy will also be...
Plumas County News
Quincy P.E.O. brightens the holidays for many
Chapter KH, Quincy of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) partnered with Plumas County Intervention and Resource Center this past Christmas season by bringing boxes filled with food to Chapter KH’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 22. Members were given a detailed list of non-perishable items for each box. Enough boxes were donated to completely fill a member’s SUV! Boxes were wrapped in Christmas paper and included a personal note to the recipients.
Plumas County News
Mayor makes committee appointments at meeting of Portola city hall
A regular meeting of the City of Portola City Council was held on Wednesday, January 25 and opened with the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Tom Cooley then gave the floor to public comment, with local Josh Hart speaking about a bear cub that had been hit by a speeding driver some months prior in city limits.
Plumas County News
Healing as a community — through meditation
From average Joe to small town hero, Daniel Kearns became a household name during the Dixie Fire. With our community dispersed and information not only hard to find but difficult to trust, his daily social media updates kept us connected in real time, giving many citizens a sigh of relief knowing one of our own was looking out for us. Since the fire, Dan has been a staple in our community, and is now shifting gears to help Indian Valley in a new way.
