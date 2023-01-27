Read full article on original website
PBR team Carolina Cowboys moving to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's only professional bull-riding team will call Greensboro home beginning in the 2023 season. The Carolina Cowboys will host their first Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on September 22-24. The team is owned by NASCAR legend Richard Childress. “We’re thrilled...
William Penn, Jr. named new Winston-Salem police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is of the finalists answering community questions. Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr. was announced Winston-Salem's new police chief by City Manager Lee Garrity Monday morning. He was selected among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking...
One year since massive fire at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A year ago, the Winston-Salem weaver fertilizer plant caught fire forcing thousands to evacuate the area. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said crews estimated over 500 tons of a highly explosive chemical sat inside the plant. We immediately sent a crew that way to get more...
David Crowder in concert at the Greensboro Coliseum on January 28
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you know how they say you should never sit down with someone you're a fan of just in case they're not all you dreamed them to be? That rule doesn't hold with David Crowder. The once-again Grammy-nominated artist is touring with TobyMac and other artists...
Triad law enforcement agencies share thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Triad has released statements on the recent death of Tyre Nichols and the actions of the Memphis police officers involved after watching the video that was released Friday evening. Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page wrote in a statement:. On Friday...
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
Young bull rider dies in Stokes County rodeo accident
KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday. Amanda Paquette was at the Rafter K Rodeo last night watching her son compete. While she was there, she says she saw the accident unfold. Paquette says the boy dropped into the bullpen...
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
A supper series features black history and celebrity guests
The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, North Carolina, set to celebrate the start of Black History Month with a kickoff of their “Magnolia House Table Talk and Supper Club Series” with exciting guests and events. Throughout the first weekend of February, The Historic Magnolia House will host several...
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
Graham officers praised for cleaning out flooded apartments
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department shared photos of its officers trying to salvage an apartment that was flooded after a burst pipe. Three Graham officers responded to a water leak at the Albany Forest apartments. A pipe busted in one of the units completely flooding the entire...
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
Alumni dad recreates family photo for son's college acceptance
ELON, N.C. — It all comes full circle!. Michael Bean took a picture with his son at his 2005 graduation from Elon University. Now, his son was accepted to the same university for the class of 2027. To celebrate, the alumni and a prospective student recreated that family photo...
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Both directions of NC-109 near Hannerville Rd closed due to crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Watch out for this on your commute home from the office. A car crash has caused a road closure in both directions on NC-109, in Lexington near Hannervile Rd. The road is expected to be closed until about 9:30 p.m., Monday night, according to North Carolina...
Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
Find the best program with Guilford County School's Choice Showcase
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to education, Guilford County Schools has many choices has many different ways they help students succeed. There are 48 choice schools across the district offering 66 programs for any grade level to allow students the opportunity to learn the way they learn best and be mentored by passionate and knowledgeable teachers and staff.
