ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

PBR team Carolina Cowboys moving to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's only professional bull-riding team will call Greensboro home beginning in the 2023 season. The Carolina Cowboys will host their first Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on September 22-24. The team is owned by NASCAR legend Richard Childress. “We’re thrilled...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

William Penn, Jr. named new Winston-Salem police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is of the finalists answering community questions. Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr. was announced Winston-Salem's new police chief by City Manager Lee Garrity Monday morning. He was selected among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A supper series features black history and celebrity guests

The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, North Carolina, set to celebrate the start of Black History Month with a kickoff of their “Magnolia House Table Talk and Supper Club Series” with exciting guests and events. Throughout the first weekend of February, The Historic Magnolia House will host several...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Find the best program with Guilford County School's Choice Showcase

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to education, Guilford County Schools has many choices has many different ways they help students succeed. There are 48 choice schools across the district offering 66 programs for any grade level to allow students the opportunity to learn the way they learn best and be mentored by passionate and knowledgeable teachers and staff.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy