WIBW
PARS invites public to session detailing fentanyl crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fentanyl crisis is very real, and it’s hitting our community. Prevention and Resiliency Services - or PARS - has a community education event planned for Feb. 2 to help people learn about it. Eric Tweedy with PARS shared details of the event on Eye...
WIBW
Prosecutor rules October shooting death self-defense
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting death of an Arizona pastor last fall in Topeka has been ruled self defense. Donald Woolridge, 81, was killed Oct. 24, 2022 at a home in the 3300 block of SE Fremont. Family members told 13 NEWS he came to Topeka frequently to assist...
WIBW
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Department investigation has been launched into an alleged homicide that happened in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. One man was found dead at the scene. According to TPD, officers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to respond to the...
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
Arrest made in Tuesday homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. Around 12:40 p.m. TPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of...
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
WIBW
Adderall hard to find, pharmacies believe no changes coming
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Food and Drug Administration first declared an Adderall shortage last October and today the shortage continues. Adderall is commonly prescribed to treat ADHD. Tara Sage is a pharmacist at Jayhawk Pharmacy in southwest Topeka located near 29th and Urish and says they are sold out.
WIBW
Topeka crews investigating fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews are investigating a fire that happened in the 200 block of NE Chandler St. They received the call around 1:00 a.m. Feb. 1. Fire Crews tell 13 news that they believe two people were home and that they made it out before TFD was on scene.
WIBW
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
WIBW
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is behind bars after he was accused of trapping a woman and holding a knife to her throat over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a domestic incident.
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates its recently restored foyer that reflects the past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School’s main entryway was celebrated on Monday as the foyer was completely restored to its previous look. The Topeka High Historical Society hosted a grand reopening for the school’s foyer on Monday, January 30, because crews stripped the old paint, and restored the colors and finishes to create an almost identical match to what it would have looked like when the school opened in 1931.
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after $2.8K stolen from Manhattan storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after around $2,800 in items was stolen from a Manhattan storage unit. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
WIBW
Arson arrest leads officials to urge removal of cars from Lawrence parking garage
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence officials are asking residents to move their cars out of a downtown parking garage after an Ottawa man was arrested after allegedly attempting to set it on fire. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that on Monday morning, Jan. 30, officials with the Lawrence Police Department...
WIBW
Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death after a resident was found deceased on his bathroom floor in Wamego. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after a man was found dead at a Wamego home on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29.
WIBW
Harvesters next KNI food distribution canceled due to weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will not host another Harvesters food distribution until March due to the weather. KNI’s food distribution, normally held on the first Thursday of each month, was created in partnership with the Harvesters – Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church. The next distribution was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2. However, the February distribution has been canceled due to impending frigid temperatures.
