Tennessee football landed a commitment from class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Damron Tuesday afternoon. The Paris, Tennessee native will be a preferred walk-on in Knoxville. “I want to thank the whole community of Henry County for their endless support during my time here,” Damron wrote in a statement. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for showing me what it was like to be apart of something bigger than my self. With all that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO