rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi Put a Bow on Texas, Preview Florida
After defeating Georgia and No. 10 Texas this past week, the Tennessee basketball team will have another set of challenges coming up in the next handful of days. No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will head south to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Jumped To No. 2 In AP Poll
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the Media Monday afternoon after the Vols jumped to No. 2 in the AP Poll following a 2-0 week where they earned a pair of lopsided victories. The Vols are winners of four straight following a disappointing loss against Kentucky and head on...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Adds Instate Walk-On Quarterback
Tennessee football landed a commitment from class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Damron Tuesday afternoon. The Paris, Tennessee native will be a preferred walk-on in Knoxville. “I want to thank the whole community of Henry County for their endless support during my time here,” Damron wrote in a statement. “Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for showing me what it was like to be apart of something bigger than my self. With all that being said, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Keeps Moving Up In Jan. 30 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll after a 2-0 week that saw them earn double-digit victories over Georgia and then-No. 10 Texas. The Vols jumped rival Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide survived a home scare...
rockytopinsider.com
Updated National Championship Odds After Tennessee’s Win Over Texas
The fourth-ranked Tennessee Basketball team achieved one of their biggest wins of the season–and biggest at home–on Saturday against No. 10 Texas, dominating the Longhorns 82-71. With the win, the Vols are bound to move up at least one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after No....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Notebook: Tony Vitello Previews Start Of Preseason Practice
Tennessee baseball opened up preseason practice Friday with the start of the 2023 season just three weeks away. Fifth-year coach Tony Vitello met with the media to signal the start of preseason practice Friday as the Vols look to defend their SEC Championship this season. Vitello discussed an abundance of...
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler Receives SEC Player of the Week Honors
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler on Incredible Late January Run
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has quietly been one of the SEC’s best this season, and the sophomore’s run to end the month of January has been nothing short of spectacular. Entering Tennessee’s Top 10 tilt against Texas, Zeigler had scored 47 points across his previous three...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Makes Top Eight For Blue Chip Receiver
Tennessee football made the top eight for blue chip receiver Bredell Richardson Saturday, the Florida native released on Twitter. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame joined the Vols in the top group. Richardson is one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking as the No....
rockytopinsider.com
‘A Big Part Of Our Future’: Barnes Updates B.J. Edwards Development
Freshman guard and Knoxville native B.J. Edwards has played just six minutes for Tennessee basketball in conference play and is firmly outside of the Vols’ 10-man rotation. But, as eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes is quick to point out, the Vols have extreme experience and depth on this seasons team. Only two freshmen are playing serious roles on this Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) team and both are frontcourt players.
rockytopinsider.com
Texas Coach Rodney Terry: Tennessee Has ‘All The Ingredients’ To Make Final Four
Few people know what an elite Rick Barnes team looks like more than Texas interim coach Rodney Terry. Terry spent 10 years as Barnes’ assistant at Texas as the duo took the Longhorns to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament five times including the 2003 Final Four. After...
rockytopinsider.com
One Of Nation’s Top Prep Quarterbacks Shares Pictures From Tennessee Visit
Middle Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre returned to Knoxville for an unofficial visit Saturday for Tennessee’s second Junior Day of January. While it was a Junior Day, MacIntyre is in fact a sophomore at Brentwood Academy where he shines on the gridiron and the hardwood. MacIntyre is one of the...
