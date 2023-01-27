Read full article on original website
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
'Defect' found during nuclear submarine maintenance
Inspectors found a "defect" on a nuclear submarine which had been at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth for maintenance, it has emerged. HMS Vanguard was found to have a defect "from work done in the past" when the vessel was in dry dock, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. It added...
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He is one of thousands of members of the National...
