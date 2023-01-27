Read full article on original website
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better
When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
The most recent chapter in a billion-dollar franchise that may never return puts the pieces together on streaming
Outside of DC Comics and the Wizarding World – the latter of which is in real danger of fizzling out completely – Warner Bros. doesn’t have a lot of bankable franchises at its disposal, which makes it all the more frustrating that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows remains the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law getting up to some sleuthing.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
New Halo Report Details Massive Overhaul to 343 Industries
A new report tied to Xbox's Halo franchise has shed more light on what is happening behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries. Earlier this month, Microsoft suffered substantial layoffs across multiple segments of the company. Some of these layoffs ended up hitting 343 Industries, which led to speculation from fans about what would happen with Halo in the future. And while 343 itself has already said that it will continue working on Xbox's flagship franchise, it sounds like there are still major changes transpiring.
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
Epic Games Reportedly Shutting Down Battle Royale Game
According to a new report, the free-to-play battle royale meets brawler game, Rumbleverse, from Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games Store, is shutting down in February, only months after its August 11 release via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Why the game is being shutdown, it's not said, but it likely has something to do with the fact that virtually no one is playing the game, which immediately stumbled out of the gate and failed to generate the level of buzz a free-to-play game needs to survive long term. There's a variety of contributing factors to this, but the chief of these factors is the game's quality, which isn't great. Add to this a saturated market dominated by some of the biggest games of all time and little pre-release buzz, and the game always had a mountain to climb.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
New Game of Thrones Game Teased
The maker of the Batman Miniatures Game has teased a new Game of Thrones game. Knight Models, which makes miniatures skirmish games based on both Batman and Harry Potter, has announced that they have the license to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. No other details were provided about what their plans are for the license, but their teaser announcement suggests a 2023 release date and that the game will be based off of the HBO series instead of the books. You can check out the teaser down below:
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.
GameStop Makes Popular Xbox One Game Just $2.99
A popular Xbox One game is currently only $2.99, courtesy of GameStop. And unlike most dirt cheap GameStop deals, this one isn't even for a pre-owned version of the game. In fact, the pre-owned version costs $17.99, but a digital version is only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've not only seen the game on GameStop, but the cheapest we've ever seen on any physical or digital storefront. It's unclear how long this deal will be available though. We know it's a limited-time offer, and that it's available at the moment of publishing, but that's all we know.
A clunky psychological slasher that picked the wrong title at the worst time stalks its streaming prey
In the movie business, timing can often be everything, and one of the biggest drawbacks that could have deterred viewers from taking the plunge on last year’s psychological slasher Girl at the Window may have been its title, which was an issue created through no fault of its own.
