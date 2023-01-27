Read full article on original website
Epic Games Reportedly Shutting Down Battle Royale Game
According to a new report, the free-to-play battle royale meets brawler game, Rumbleverse, from Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games Store, is shutting down in February, only months after its August 11 release via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Why the game is being shutdown, it's not said, but it likely has something to do with the fact that virtually no one is playing the game, which immediately stumbled out of the gate and failed to generate the level of buzz a free-to-play game needs to survive long term. There's a variety of contributing factors to this, but the chief of these factors is the game's quality, which isn't great. Add to this a saturated market dominated by some of the biggest games of all time and little pre-release buzz, and the game always had a mountain to climb.
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
New Starfield Report Shares Concerning News About Release Date
A new report tied to Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG Starfield has shared more concerning news about the game's potential release date. Based on what we currently know, Bethesda and Xbox have committed to releasing Starfield at some point before the end of June 2023. With no such launch date yet announced, though, fans have started to become concerned that the game could slip back further. Sadly, a new report has now further added credibility to this possibility.
The Witcher Leak Reveals Details on New Game
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that in addition to a proper new Witcher game, which is to say the next mainline installment after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a remake of the first game and spin-offs are in the works. Today, we have new details on one of these spin-offs, courtesy of a new job listing. We know The Molasses Flood -- the developer behind Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood that CD Projekt Red acquired in 2021 -- is working on a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe. That's all we know, officially. We have new unofficial details that expand upon this though.
New Halo Report Details Massive Overhaul to 343 Industries
A new report tied to Xbox's Halo franchise has shed more light on what is happening behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries. Earlier this month, Microsoft suffered substantial layoffs across multiple segments of the company. Some of these layoffs ended up hitting 343 Industries, which led to speculation from fans about what would happen with Halo in the future. And while 343 itself has already said that it will continue working on Xbox's flagship franchise, it sounds like there are still major changes transpiring.
New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New 1.14 Update
Update version 1.14 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have today rolled out across all platforms. Currently, many Call of Duty fans are looking forward to the arrival of Season 2 which is set to go live for MW2 and Warzone 2 in mid-February. Prior to that time, though, a new patch for both multiplayer titles has arrived and has laid the groundwork for what will be seen in the game's next Season.
Uncharted 5 Seemingly Teased by PlayStation
Did PlayStation just tease Uncharted 5, or whatever the next Uncharted game ends up being called? This morning, Sony released a new live-action PS5 ad. Of course, this ad spotlights new releases like God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7. That said, there seems to be a scene that spotlights Uncharted, but not just any Uncharted, but the next installment. Spoilers for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End ahead.
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
Shayna Baszler Debuts New Warhammer 40K-Inspired Ring Gear at Royal Rumble
Shayna Baszler debuted a new Warhammer 40K-inspired look at last night's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio. The well-known 40K fan debuted ring gear based on the Night Lords, a legion of Chaos Space Marines known primarily for their campaigns of terror and fear in the aftermath of the Horus Heresy. Baszler's ring gear incorporated the red wings and lightning emblazoned on the Night Lords' armor, as well as several arrows of the eight-pointed cross that represents Chaos in the Warhammer 40K universe. Baszler confirmed the connection this morning on her Twitter account, with a quote from Konrad Curze, the founder of the Night Lords.
E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo
Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.
Next Nintendo Direct Rumored for February 2023
A new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumored to be taking place during the first week of February 2023. As history has shown us time and time again, Nintendo often ends up holding new Direct events in the early portion of each year. With this in mind, Nintendo fans have already been expecting that a Direct would be announced by the company in the near future. And while no such announcement has yet come about, it sounds like we could hear more very soon.
