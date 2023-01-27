ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill requiring 3 day waiting period after purchasing gun fails in Virginia

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - House Republicans rejected a number of bills backed by Democratic lawmakers during a sub-committee hearing Thursday.

Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) had proposed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun in response to November's mass shooting at a Walmart.

Police have said the shooter purchased the gun used the same day as the shooting. "Please let us know if we can do anything for these families," Hayes implored to lawmakers.

Hayes has said he proposed the bill following conversations with the families of the victims and talked with News 3 about the proposal earlier in the month .

"The waiting period thing is something I believe could've affected the outcome here," Hayes said.

With opposition from Republicans, who have the majority on the sub-committee, the bill was defeated for the year.

"It's more than just a three day waiting period. It's a terrible inconvenience for law abiding people," one speaker said.

Another proposal from Del. Angelia Williams Graves (D-Norfolk) would've required people take a safety class before completing a gun purchase.

"The point of this bill is to make sure people who are purchasing a gun actually know what they're doing when they purchase that weapon," Graves said.

That also failed to advance. "This would be totally unconstitutional. There's nothing in the history of the United States that says you have to have any kind of training to buy a firearm," said Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

Republicans in the sub-committee did advance some of their own legislation, including a bill to repeal a law passed in 2020 that lets local governments restrict guns in certain public areas.

"The constitutional rights that we are seeking to defend here do not lapse as we travel from a locality to another," said Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudon).

With Democrats and Republicans sharing power in the General Assembly, it appears a lot of gun legislation will not be advancing this year, but it's not stopping the ideas from coming forward.

Comments / 139

AKingsKid
4d ago

How would the 3 day waiting period stop the guy at Walmart? It just would have prolonged it by 3 days. Gun laws don't stop the criminals, it hinders the law abiding citizens to protect themselves, especially since the Democratic Party doesn't believe in prosecuting criminals anymore. They believe in no bail and lesser sentence guide lines. They want the police officers to do their job on what they consider minor cases. Officers with no law degree. These officers do enough on the streets. They don't need the extra work.

15
cghnic
4d ago

Guns are not the problem. People with mental problems and violent people are. Look at Europe and see what happening with knives. Mass murders have been going on. It hasn't mattered till it hit upper class areas. look at la Chicago in the 80s even now with drive byes 5 6 8 dead in a day. The law abiding people only get hurt in these situations. In other countries when the guns got taken away the government takes over look at Germany china Australia with the crazy COVID policy's and COVID camps.

6
Hollie Josh Lam
4d ago

Background checks are already performed on every firearm bought in Virginia. The only thing a 3 day waiting period would do is give an abusive, violent spouse or enemy 3 days to attack an unarmed individual who is attempting to acquire a firearm for self defense. Many abused women are dead because of this waiting period in other liberal states! Once again the left looking out for the well being of the criminals!!

9
Related
Virginia Mercury

Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly

As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration. He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on […] The post Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodservicedirector.com

Virginia House subcommittee kills universal free meals bill

A bill that would have provided free school meals to all K-12 students in Virginia has been killed in a House subcommittee. The state bill failed to pass the House Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee last week in a 5-3 vote. HB 1967 would have required schools to provide free breakfast and...
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week

Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The momentum around banning solitary confinement in Virginia continues to grow

Once again, lawmakers in Richmond are talking about banning the practice of holding incarcerated people in solitary confinement. But, this year the effort has new momentum. Republican Delegate Glenn Davis and Democratic House Leader Don Scott are working together to ban solitary confinement at state prisons, and the effort is already moving forward in the House. Davis and Scott even toured a prison in Sussex together, and now the Democratic leader says it's time to end the practice some advocates call torture.
VIRGINIA STATE
