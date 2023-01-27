Read full article on original website
Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its staff
The company also announced the appointment of a new CEO. For the second time in less than a year, electric transport startup Arrival is cutting staff. The company plans to lay off approximately 50 percent of its workforce. The move will reduce Arrival’s headcount to about 800 employees. In the middle of last year, Arrival warned it was strapped for cash, and the company’s financial position appears to have become more dire since.
The DOJ is looking into Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving claims
The rumors of Tesla facing a Justice Department investigation were true. The EV designer has confirmed in an SEC filing that the DOJ has requested documents linked to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features. Tesla says that no government body has determined "wrongdoing" as part of an active investigation, but warns that enforcement could have a "material adverse impact" on its business.
Ford slashes Mustang Mach-E prices by up to $5,900
Has slashed prices of its electric vehicle by up to eight percent (as much as $5,900), with the extended-range battery dropping in price by around 19 percent. The entry-level models are now around $600 to $900 less expensive, according to , which reported that people who are currently waiting for Ford to deliver a Mach-E will receive the price cut automatically.
US labor regulator says Apple violated employee rights with restrictive work rules
The National Labor Relation Board (NLRB) has determined that Apple's rules around leaks violate workers' rights, Bloomberg has reported. Apple's actions and statements from executives "tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees" from exercising their rights, a spokesperson said in a statement. The decision stems from complaints by former...
Nothing Phone 2 to launch in US later this year
Nothing’s Carl Pei has confirmed the upcoming Phone 2 will launch in the US later this year. The CEO and co-founder described the 2023 flagship as “more premium” than the Nothing Phone 1, which Engadget saw as “an impressive debut” in our review. Pei dropped...
TikTok's CEO will testify before a congressional committee in March
Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of , will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23rd. Chow will discuss the app's privacy and data security measures, its impact on kids and ties to China (parent company ByteDance is headquartered in the country). This will be Chew's first appearance in front of a congressional panel, the committee said. TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas from lawmakers in September.
343 is reportedly 'starting from scratch' on Halo development after layoffs
343 Industries and Halo may be here to stay despite Microsoft's mass layoffs, but that doesn't mean it's business as usual for the franchise. Bloomberg sources claim 343 is effectively restarting Halo development between multiple changes that include the loss of "at least" 95 jobs, including directors and key contractors. Notably, the studio is reportedly switching to Epic's Unreal Engine after both a leadership shuffle and struggling with its aging in-house platform (Slipspace) — it's even breaking from its familiar story-driven gameplay, according to the tipsters.
Vrbo's Super Bowl 'risk scores' are basically pre-crime for house parties
An algorithm will flag risky bookings and let hosts cancel for free. As the Super Bowl approaches, Airbnb rival Vrbo announced its use of “unauthorized event prevention technology,” algorithms that try to avoid house parties at rental properties. Similar to a credit system, the tech generates a risk score for each booking, giving hosts a chance to call it off.
PayPal is laying off 2,000 employees
The cuts will affect 7 percent of the company’s total workforce. PayPal is about to become the latest tech company to lay off a substantial part of its workforce. The payments firm Tuesday plans to cut approximately 2,000 employees, a number that equates to about seven percent of its total staff. According to PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman, the layoffs will occur over the next few weeks, with some parts of the company affected more than others.
Samsung’s entry model Galaxy S23 could feature slower storage
The 128GB variant will reportedly make use of a UFS 3.1 chip. How much storage you decide to configure the with could be a more meaningful decision than with some of Samsung's past phones. According to frequent Samsung leaker (via ), the 128GB variant of the base model S23 will make use of a UFS 3.1 chip instead of Samsung’s newer UFS 4.0 standard. Consumers will need to pay extra for the 256GB version if they want the company’s latest storage technology. Ice suggests the reason for this is that Samsung doesn’t produce a 128GB UFS 4.0 chip.
The US government is reportedly cracking down harder on exports to Huawei
The United States government has reportedly stopped issuing licenses that allow companies in the country to export to Huawei, according to The Financial Times. If you'll recall, the Trump administration added the company to the "entity list," making it ineligible from receiving exports from the US without a license. The US commerce department issued some companies like Qualcomm licenses to provide Huawei with American tech unrelated to 5G networks since then — Qualcomm, for instance, supplies Huawei with 4G chips for smartphones. But the government is reportedly looking to impose a total ban on the sale of American tech to the Chinese firm, and this expanded restriction is a step towards making that happen.
