Washtenaw County, MI

Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.

The Superior Township Fire Chief told WWJ that they suspect a blown transformer in the area may have attributed to the destructive fire at the Hickory Creek clubhouse on Napier Road near Ford road in Superior Township, just west of Canton, on Wednesday (Jan. 25) night.

But as of Friday afternoon, the exact cause remains unclear.

Firefighters said they were alerted to the blaze just before 9 p.m. and crews could see smoke and flames from the fire station as they rushed to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3242WF_0kTkXBSS00
Photo credit Superior Township Firefighters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y55l_0kTkXBSS00
Photo credit Superior Township Firefighters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tqWM_0kTkXBSS00
Photo credit Superior Township Firefighters

The fire chief said they immediately called in for extra help from nine departments and trucked in water to subdue the flames due to the lack of fire hydrants.

Crews estimated half the roof was gone by the time firefighters arrived. The basement, which was made of concrete, was saved along with golf carts that were stored for the winter -- everything else was a total loss.

The owners, who have had the course for more than 30 years, have insurance on the building and met earlier Friday to discuss what happened.

In the meantime, fire officials along with DTE Energy officials are looking into whether a transformer that blew at Ford and Napier road earlier in the day caused a power surge that potentially started the fire, the chief said.

One firefighter sustained minor burns to his neck during rescue efforts, but the fire chief said he was back at work on Friday.

No other injuries were reported.

