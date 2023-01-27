ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Maryland to tap into home energy vs. Nebraska

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzmBh_0kTkX68400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAveR_0kTkX68400

It might not be a coincidence that Maryland’s four home victories in Big Ten play this season also happen to be the four highest-scoring games from Jahmir Young.

On Saturday, when Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) plays at home against Nebraska (10-11, 3-7), the Terrapins will look to spread the wealth and hope to lean less heavily on their highly productive point guard. But Young has shown he can handle the load if needed.

It’s tough to consider where Maryland would be without Young, a Charlotte transfer. In the Terps’ Big Ten wins, Young has averaged 25.5 points per game. In their five league losses, he’s put up an average of 13.0 points.

Taking their cues from Young, the Terps have been a different team at home. In two games against Wisconsin, the Terps lost on the road by five and won at home by 18. In two against Michigan, they lost on the road by 35 and then won at home by six.

In his first year at Maryland, coach Kevin Willard is getting a feel for how the Terps’ notoriously loud arena can lift the home team and rattle opponents.

“This building, especially when the students are in it, is really electric. This is a real, true home-court advantage,” Willard said on Wednesday after Maryland thrashed Wisconsin 73-55, thanks largely to 56.0 percent shooting and a 32-22 rebounding edge.

Nebraska has lost its last four games at Maryland and heads into the hostile environment with a lot going against it.

Earlier this week, the Cornhuskers learned that Emmanuel Bandoumel (knee) is done for the year, joining fellow backcourt starter Juwan Gary (shoulder), who went down for the season earlier this month.

On Wednesday at home, Northwestern manhandled Nebraska 78-63, thanks largely to a 35-23 rebounding edge.

Keisei Tominaga led the Cornhuskers with 22 points as Nebraska’s top two scorers, Derrick Walker (seven points, five turnovers) and Sam Griesel (eight points, four turnovers), were limited to a combined 11 shots.

“We had a guy dive out of bounds and nobody went over and helped him up. That bothers me,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We have to be the harder-playing team when we step on the floor with where we are right now. Our margin’s too thin.”

— Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day

Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope

As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City

TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west

Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice

The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy