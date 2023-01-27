Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
More than $4 million in funding awarded to Boyd County for water, tourism, nonprofits
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear awarded Boyd County more than $4 million for various water, tourism and nonprofit projects Monday. The $4.1 million in funding comes from Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.
wchstv.com
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Home of man accused in VFD embezzlement case destroyed by fire
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County dispatchers said the home of a man who was accused of embezzling from a fire department was destroyed Monday by a fire. Dispatchers said the home of Thomas Owen Perry Jr. burned down about 12:30 p.m. in Phico. People were home when...
wchstv.com
Marshall reaches triple digits, trounces Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall improved to 18-5 on the season after a resounding 103-65 victory over visiting Georgia State. The win follows a double-overtime loss against ULM and moves the Herd into sole third place in the Sun Belt Conference behind 19-4 Southern Miss and 18-4 Louisiana. Marshall...
wchstv.com
Huntington police seek public's help finding teenage girl reported missing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Rylee Tanner, 16, was last seen in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Huntington Police Department. Tanner had...
Comments / 0