Paintsville, KY

Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marshall reaches triple digits, trounces Georgia State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall improved to 18-5 on the season after a resounding 103-65 victory over visiting Georgia State. The win follows a double-overtime loss against ULM and moves the Herd into sole third place in the Sun Belt Conference behind 19-4 Southern Miss and 18-4 Louisiana. Marshall...
ATLANTA, GA

