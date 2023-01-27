ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KTVL

Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene

Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
KSLTV

Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
WELLS, NV
kezi.com

Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County deputies investigating deadly crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Monday morning. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a call reporting a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane at about 9:22 a.m. on January 30. The LCSO said the caller told them a vehicle had struck a power pole, and power lines were down throughout the area. Deputies said they responded to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Bradley Freeman, 34, of Lebanon, had suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was deceased.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested

EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash

LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT

Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
KVAL

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene activists mourn police killing of forest defender

Eugene forest defenders mourned Manuel 'Tortuguita' Terán, who was shot and killed by police Jan. 18, 2023 while protecting trees in the South River watershed in Southeast Atlanta. DJ Suss D: The City of Atlanta plans to build what would be one of the largest police training facilities in...
ATLANTA, GA

