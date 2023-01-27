Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
KSLTV
Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase
ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect
SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
kezi.com
Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
kezi.com
Linn County deputies investigating deadly crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Monday morning. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a call reporting a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane at about 9:22 a.m. on January 30. The LCSO said the caller told them a vehicle had struck a power pole, and power lines were down throughout the area. Deputies said they responded to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Bradley Freeman, 34, of Lebanon, had suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was deceased.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kezi.com
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
kezi.com
Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested
EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
KATU.com
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
KATU.com
Lebanon man killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Scravel Hill Road
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call Monday at 9:22 a.m., reporting a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road. The caller reported a vehicle had struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area. When deputies responded,...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
KVAL
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
wholecommunity.news
Eugene activists mourn police killing of forest defender
Eugene forest defenders mourned Manuel 'Tortuguita' Terán, who was shot and killed by police Jan. 18, 2023 while protecting trees in the South River watershed in Southeast Atlanta. DJ Suss D: The City of Atlanta plans to build what would be one of the largest police training facilities in...
Comments / 1