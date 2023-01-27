MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police will soon be using a new tool to help gauge how well the agency interacts with people who initiate calls for service. This new service, called PowerEngage uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents. These text messages are sent six hours after the incident and not between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Citizens will be asked to take a quick survey about their experience with the Manchester Police. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO