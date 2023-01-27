Read full article on original website
Fisher Cats scholarship applications open Wednesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Fisher Cats Foundation are pleased to open applications for the 2023 Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program this Wednesday, Feb. 1. 20 $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to local high school student-athletes (16 from...
Beech Street energency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
Feb. 2: NH DHHS listening sessions at Cashin Center to review state plan on aging
CONCORD, NH – As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the state’s oldest adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee have been seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Affidavit: Stephen Reid’s cellphone led police to shooting site
CONCORD, NH – Stephen Reid’s cellphone led Concord Police investigators to the bodies of Reid and his wife on April 21, three days after they’d been shot, according to the affidavit supporting Logan Clegg’s arrest warrant. Details of the search for the Reids; the impressions of...
Child seriously injured after falling from multi-story building in Manchester, N.H.
A young child was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a multi-story building in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
Evacuations in Concord This Morning
The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
Feb. 5: Peter Fleming Memorial Ski Race at McIntyre aims to raise $20K in support of Special Olympics athletes
MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Special Olympics Ski & Snowboard Team is hosting the inaugural Peter J. Fleming Memorial Ski Race on Feb. 5 at McIntyre Ski Area!. Special Olympics New Hampshire downhill skiers and snowboarders are invited to participate in the event, organized in memory of Peter Fleming, who was a Special Olympics icon and for 40 years served his community as a leader, friend and skilled athlete. Peter died in April 2020 from an aggressive brain tumor. He left behind his loving family and countless friends who felt fortunate to have known him.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
102-Year-Old Newspaper Found in a New Hampshire Home is an Amazing Piece of the Past
Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?. While renovating my 100-year-old home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with my wife, we were fortunate to find many 100+ year old newspapers. All of the clippings were under the floorboards for leveling purposes and noise reduction. No squeaky floors here!
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Manchester police launch ‘PowerEngage,’ text messaging tool to gauge how they’re doing with calls for service
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police will soon be using a new tool to help gauge how well the agency interacts with people who initiate calls for service. This new service, called PowerEngage uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents. These text messages are sent six hours after the incident and not between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Citizens will be asked to take a quick survey about their experience with the Manchester Police. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
