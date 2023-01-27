ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains were recovered from a large pile of garbage.
