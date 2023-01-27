Read full article on original website
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints of Manteo, January 26
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at McDonalds and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service will be held at...
Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Centuries after the lost colony, Roanoke Island became home to a new colony, a Freedmen’s Colony, which was established by the army to prepare the formerly enslaved people for life after the war. In February of 1862, the Battle of Roanoke Island left the Outer Banks under Union control, which made Roanoke Island a safe haven, a place of refuge for those who sought the protection of the Union Army. Although some freedom seekers continued their journey northward, many of the refugees remained on the island in the Freemen’s Colony that lasted until 1867.
Meet Windy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is Windy. Windy is a super sweet vocal boy, who was brought to us when his owner passed away. Windy loves to play and explore. He has been an only cat his whole life, but does seem interested in other cats at the shelter. Watch this video to learn more about Windy.
Three suspects in Manteo ABC robbery arrested
The Manteo Police reported that three suspects charged with larceny from the ABC store in Manteo were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The suspects, two females and one male, were reported to be driving a silver 2008 Mercedes when they entered the store and began taking items at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Before their arrest, the Manteo Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle while asking for public assistance in locating them.
Home-school students cleared to participate in Dare County’s high school athletics
A new Dare County Schools policy now allows the county’s home-schooled students in grades 9-12 to try out for public high school athletic teams, provided they dually enroll and meet other district requirements. The Dare County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of adopting the policy in a specially called meeting on Monday, Jan. 30.
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering First Aid class and CPR Class in February
We will be offering a public First Aid on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at our Station in Buxton at 48103 NC 12 Hwy. This one night, 3 hour American Heart Association class will cover medical emergencies and treatment of injuries. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
First Flight, Manteo wrestlers advance in playoffs
Both the First Flight and Manteo High School wrestlers moved deeper into the state championship tournament by winning their first- and second-round matches this weekend. Here are the details. The Manteo High School wrestling squad, seeded No. 5 in its group, advanced to the third round in the 2A state...
