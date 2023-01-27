Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Forced To Make NFC Championship Return
The San Francisco 49ers have officially hit desperation territory as they look to save their season. Already on their third-string quarterback entering an NFC Championship matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were forced to make a switch to veteran fourth-stringer Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.
Does This Tom Brady Report Prove QB’s Buccaneers Exit Inevitable?
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already in Tom Brady’s rearview mirror?. While Brady hasn’t publicly committed to returning for a 24th season, there’s been plenty of debate about where the quarterback will play in 2023 if he continues his NFL career and leaves the Bucs as a free agent, a scenario that feels increasingly likely with Tampa Bay eliminated early from the NFL playoffs.
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
It appears that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was playing through a significant injury toward the end of the 2022 campaign. Jeremy Fowler reports the former Offensive Rookie of the Year underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder; however, Herbert is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason activities.
Bettor Takes Home Huge Win With Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Bet
The Chiefs and the Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII, and one bettor likely had three-month long sweat for that result. Kansas City and Philadelphia beat the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, Sunday to set up a matchup against the top seeds in the AFC and NFC. The Chiefs were among the favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season but very few expected the Eagles to rise to the top.
Heat SF Jimmy Butler (Quad) Expected to Play Tuesday
According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, Butler appears closer to probable as the Heat look to rebound from Sunday’s 122-117 loss...
Patriots Exec Matt Groh Gives First Comments On Bill O’Brien Hiring
As someone whose primary job is assembling a competitive roster, Matt Groh stands as much to gain as anyone from the Patriots’ hiring of Bill O’Brien. So, what does New England’s director of player personnel think about the franchise hiring a new offensive coordinator?. Groh spoke with...
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Back at Practice on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) was back at team practice on Monday, per team reporter Evan Dammarell. Love missed the team’s previous three games, but it sounds like he should be good to go in time for Tuesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat. Back spasms have been the ailment troubling him since December, forcing him to miss a combined five games this season. Although the 34-year-old isn’t producing at levels he was earlier in his career, he still provides a solid veteran presence off the bench for a team vying to seed in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0