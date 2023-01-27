ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
Christmas disposal last days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
Slowly warming through the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing. No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the...
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D. elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.
November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City November sales tax receipt numbers are holding slightly ahead of the consumer price index number for the Midwest region, that’s according to city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. Rapid City businesses collected nearly 3-point-1 million dollars of sales tax revenue for November of...
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...

