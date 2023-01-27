Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the 65th Annual Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began with the PRCA Extreme Bull-riding event,. As rodeo events roll on throughout the week, the Monument has more to offer outside of the arena. Thousands of people flock to Rapid City every year...
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
kotatv.com
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
kotatv.com
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
kotatv.com
Goats, zebras, and camels, oh my! An exhibit at the Stock Show & Rodeo is showing off some unique animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has its very own animal nursery, but with animals, you won’t typically see on the farm. This animal nursery gives guests the opportunity to get up close with a zebra, goat, cow, llama, and sheep. The animals are...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
kotatv.com
A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
KEVN
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
kotatv.com
Christmas disposal last days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
kotatv.com
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
kotatv.com
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. RAPID CITY AREA SCHOOLS BOARD STUDY SESSION LOOKS AT THE SOCIAL STUDY STANDARDS. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
newscenter1.tv
Despite the cold and snow, over 60 people turned out for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 60 people turned out despite the cold and snow for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023, which was hosted by Elevate Rapid City and held at Western Dakota Tech. After officials introduced themselves and some of their bills or concerns, the...
kotatv.com
Slowly warming through the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing. No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the...
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
kotatv.com
Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D. elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.
kotatv.com
November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City November sales tax receipt numbers are holding slightly ahead of the consumer price index number for the Midwest region, that’s according to city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. Rapid City businesses collected nearly 3-point-1 million dollars of sales tax revenue for November of...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
Comments / 0