Copperas Cove, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

Let’s Sweat! Veteran Owned Gym D&S Is Finally Open in Killeen, Texas

All of us in Killeen, Texas have set New Year’s resolutions and we have been struggling to try to stay consistent with them. As we go into Black History Month, I thought it was only appropriate that we discussed the D&S fitness facility. The D&S fitness facility is owned it operated by Ralph and CrisHandle Hines. These two veterans came up with an idea to keep all of Central Texas fit and healthy and teach them the ways of a consistently healthy lifestyle.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
US105

New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?

It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee. “People need coffee and...
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Cafe Homestead hosts benefit dinner to raise money for new space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend Cafe Homestead hosted a benefit dinner as the rebuilding process continues. Just two days before Christmas a fire destroyed the Waco restaurant that has been around for over 30 years. “We just started getting so many emails, texts, Facebook just saying how can we...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response

KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

