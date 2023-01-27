Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Related
Let’s Sweat! Veteran Owned Gym D&S Is Finally Open in Killeen, Texas
All of us in Killeen, Texas have set New Year’s resolutions and we have been struggling to try to stay consistent with them. As we go into Black History Month, I thought it was only appropriate that we discussed the D&S fitness facility. The D&S fitness facility is owned it operated by Ralph and CrisHandle Hines. These two veterans came up with an idea to keep all of Central Texas fit and healthy and teach them the ways of a consistently healthy lifestyle.
KWTX
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them. Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the...
Clayton Construction In Waco, Texas Alleged To Have Abandoned Projects
All of us at one point in our lives will possibly wish to upgrade our living area. Due to the normal wear and tear of life, or simply because it's just time for a refurbishment. However, there's always the task of finding a company to do the work. Recently, one...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?
It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
'Slow down': Central Texas agencies reporting icy roads, multiple accidents
Agencies across Central Texas are reporting crashes and icy road conditions as drivers deal with a winter storm warning this week.
KWTX
Temple donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee. “People need coffee and...
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
KWTX
Bad weather will not save you from penalties for not paying your property taxes before midnight Jan. 31
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Those procrastinating taxpayers who have waited until the last minute to pay property taxes won’t be able to blame the bad weather if they are assessed a late penalty. McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs reminds taxpayers that property taxes were due upon receipt of...
KWTX
Cafe Homestead hosts benefit dinner to raise money for new space
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend Cafe Homestead hosted a benefit dinner as the rebuilding process continues. Just two days before Christmas a fire destroyed the Waco restaurant that has been around for over 30 years. “We just started getting so many emails, texts, Facebook just saying how can we...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response
KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0