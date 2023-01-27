ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.

According to WPLG , the man’s body was discovered at a construction site off Collins Avenue, near Haulover Marina.

Authorities told the news outlet the man appeared to be at least partially naked when his body was discovered.

His cause of death has yet to be determined. Additional information, including his identity, was not immediately released.

Comments / 1

xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago

Is it a new body or was it highly decomposed? Don't construction sites have cameras to ensure no one steals materials or trespasses?

Reply
2
 

