‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago
Netflix has renewed Phil Rosenthal ’s food and travel show “ Somebody Feed Phil ” for its seventh season.

The series follows Rosenthal, best known as the creator and showrunner of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” as he travels to different cities throughout the world and experiences different cuisines and cultures.

In an interview with Variety , Rosenthal explained how his comedy background informs his work on “Somebody Feed Phil”: “What I borrow from sitcoms is I’m always looking for characters. I understand that I am a character. My brother [Richard Rosenthal] who produces the show with me, understands by putting me in certain situations that, for instance, Anthony Bourdain would be very brave and fearless in. He understands that I would not fare as well as him. And that’s fun!”

This is Rosenthal’s second food and travel series, with the first being “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having” on PBS. The series ran for six episodes in 2015 and won multiple awards including the 2016 James Bears Award for best television program on location.

Season 6 of “Somebody Feed Phil” debuted on Netflix in October of 2022. Timed to the season was the concurrent release of a cookbook of the same name via Simon & Schuster’s Simon Element imprint, featuring recipes, photos and stories from the series.

“Somebody Feed Phil” is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc., with executive producers including Rosenthal, his brother Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis on behalf of Lucky Bastards as well as Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia on behalf of Zero Point Zero.

