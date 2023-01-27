MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk officially is for sale

The owners of MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk have recently listed the property as up for sale. Thé Pham/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

After years of financial issues and business closures, the MacArthur Center is for sale.

Wells Fargo, the mall’s special servicer, recently listed the property with Jones Lang LaSalle. The three-story, 934,000-square-foot downtown indoor shopping center is at 300 Monticello Ave. MacArthur Center and three other malls were used as collateral in a $725 million commercial mortgage-backed security loan that Starwood Property Trust had defaulted on in 2019.

Norfolk spokesperson Chris Jones confirmed that the mall’s leasehold interest had been listed with the real estate firm. MacArthur Center is on 21.3 acres of land leased from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The property page does not include a listing price.

“We are hopeful that this move is the first step in re-imagining the MacArthur Center property,” Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said in an email. “The city looks forward to working in partnership with any potential new owners should the property sell.”

Jones Lang LaSalle spokesperson Kristen Murphy declined to comment on the mall’s listing. Representatives with Wells Fargo and Spinoso Real Estate Group, which was appointed to manage the mall last year, did not respond to requests for comment by Friday afternoon.

The mall has been losing stores for years, as online retailers such as Amazon have gained popularity. Anchor store Nordstrom left in 2019 and the Apple store left in 2021.

The mall’s drop in property values reflects those changes. The Norfolk tax assessor estimated the mall properties to be worth about $68 million combined as of July 1, down from around $225 million in 2018, according to the city’s property records.

The city of Norfolk owns the land the mall is built on, the parking structure and the former three-story Nordstrom space. The city leases the rest of the space to the mall’s owner.

Norfolk officials have also thought about how to redevelop the mall property. The city released a series of development ideas in March 2021 as part of its Downtown 2030 plan. They included opening up the ends of the mall to create office and retail space, reopening Market Street through the malls center and demolishing the entire mall to create a new business district.

