radiokenai.com
Statewide Trail System Proposed By Alaska Trail Stewards
Alaska Trail Stewards Program and its partners are proposing a 550 mile, multi-braid trail system connecting Fairbanks and Seward providing a variety of year-round uses (motorized and nonmotorized) along different braids. The mission of the Alaska Trail Stewards Program is to provide volunteer-based trail maintenance services to public land managers...
kinyradio.com
Student project tracking microplastics found in Bering Strait-area spotted seals
UAF graduate student Alexandria Sletten stands on Tuesday by her poster describing her research into microplastics ingested by spotted seals. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Fairbanks, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Sletten is using this research in her thesis for her master’s degree in marine biology. She intends to do further...
lazytrips.com
Is the Drive from Anchorage to Seward Dangerous?
Positioned on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, by the glistening waters of Resurrection Bay, Seward is one of Alaska's most popular tourist destinations and serves as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. It's easy to see why the two and a half hour drive from Anchorage to Seward is a tempting prospect for those visiting Alaska. But is it dangerous?
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 30, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Fairbanks Native Association and Tanana Chiefs Conference hosted a gathering to raise awareness about cases of missing and murdered Alaska Native people. A sentencing hearing for admitted arsonist Jamison Gallion concluded Wednesday in Fairbanks. And Bethel musher Pete Kaiser has won the Kuskokwim 300.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks remodel uncovers a signature from the past, reuniting memories and moments.
Melissa Hickman and her husband are remodeling their house in Fairbanks. They were ripping down some old paneling when they discovered some youthful signatures and names on the wall behind the paneling. The name “Katie Ladner ’79,” was written in cursive with a cute little flower along with the names “Chris” (with the ‘S’ missing) and “Mike G.” Melissa put a picture of the names and flower up on the Facebook page, Fairbanks, Alaska, to see if by chance she could find out who the people were 44 years later. And in less than an hour, social media did its thing and Katie was located living in Kingston, Washington. The two have since spoken and made a connection and the home on Birch Hill for Melissa and her family now has a bit of history and a face to go with what was just a name on the wall from long ago. If you have a story idea for the Allgood News, contact Dave at : AllgoodNews@KTUU.com.
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Period Network Now Available Within KPBSD Schools
After several months of collecting basic menstrual hygiene products and fundraising, the Peninsula Period Network has signed and agreement with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District (KPBSD) and is now supplying boxes of basic menstrual hygiene products across the district. According the the group Facebook page, they began collecting basic...
kdll.org
Board of education upholds Fischer firing
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has upheld the district’s decision to fire Matt Fischer, a Soldotna physical education teacher who was let go in December following a years-long insurance dispute. At a public hearing Tuesday afternoon, the school board voted unanimously to affirm Fischer’s termination.
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
kinyradio.com
Car chase and stand off ends in suspect surrending without incident
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday around 3:24 a.m., Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a suspected DUI driver that was failing to maintain lane and displaying no rear lights near the southbound Richardson Hwy. weigh scales. The driver failed to yield and fled from Troopers until reaching a residence...
