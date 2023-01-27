ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Talk Show by Deepfaking Himself — Watch

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

January 26 marked the 20th anniversary of “ Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” marking the longest tenure of any current late-night host in the United States. To celebrate, ABC aired a special primetime episode of the series, featuring throwbacks to the show’s original 2003 premiere — including the complete guest lineup from the show’s very first episode, with George Clooney, Snoop Dogg, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin all stopping by. But the most surprising throwback was an interview Kimmel did with a very familiar guest: himself.

During a segment on the 20th-anniversary special, Kimmel showed the audience a picture of him from back in 2003, during the first edition of the ABC series. However, the photo glitched, and the younger Kimmel came to life and began speaking to his older counterpart about the changes over the two decades, including the deaths of celebrities like Michael Jackson, the invention of electronic cigarettes, the legalization of weed, and Donald Trump’s presidency.

“The show is still on in 20 years?” younger Kimmel asks. “It makes no sense!”

“I know, it makes no sense,” older Kimmel replies.

The Kimmel-on-Kimmel conversation was created via a special variation of deepfake technology created specifically for the show, a spokesperson for “ Jimmy Kimmel Live !” told IndieWire, although they did not elaborate on the methods used for the segment. Deepfakes in general have grown steadily more common on TV and film as a way of imitating celebrities for comedic purposes.

This month saw Britain’s ITV debut the sketch series “Deep Fake Neighbour Wars,” where performers use deepfakes to play unsettling variations of celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Tom Holland, and Idris Elba. Last year, Kendrick Lamar dropped a music video for his single “The Heart Part 5” in which he transformed into deepfake versions OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant, and Kanye West. The deepfakes in the video were done by Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s Deep Voodoo studio — the two recently revealed they had plans for a deepfake film about former president Donald Trump.

Check out the full segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore as M3gan Interviews Allison Williams in Delightfully Bizarre Segment — Watch

Since “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered in 2020, the talk show hosted by the beloved star of “Santa Clarita Diet” and “E.T.” has attracted headlines for dozens of bizarre, often borderline absurdist segments — such as the time Barrymore interviewed the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” while (somewhat inexplicably) in character as Josie Geller, the lead of her 1999 romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed.” Now, that interview has received an unofficial followup with Wednesday’s show, where Barrymore invited Allison Williams into the studio by dressing as the main character from the “Girls” star’s most recent film, the horror hit “M3gan.” In...
IndieWire

‘GMA3’ Hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Out at ABC Following Scandal

After the heavily publicized romantic relationship that took the gossip world by storm, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC. The channel has severed ties with the former anchors of “GMA3.” “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC News spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement. The decision was reportedly made after a Thursday mediation session regarding the two anchors’ futures at the network,...
IndieWire

Michael B. Jordan Reflects on His Soap Opera Days and Public Breakups in ‘SNL’ Monologue

“Saturday Night Live” started 2023 with a bang when Aubrey Plaza made her hosting debut January 23, and the show kept the hot streak going with another healthy dose of star power this week. Michael B. Jordan made his way to Studio 8H to emcee this week’s episode, marking the first time the “Creed III” director and star has hosted the long-running sketch show. Jordan’s monologue kept things short and sweet, with the actor reflecting on the 20 years in show business that led him to this point. The actor said that working at 30 Rockefeller Center reminded him of his...
IndieWire

Viola Davis Confronts Two Americas in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Exclusive Clip

The truth can be freeing — but it can also be uncomfortable. In the January 31 episode of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, actor Viola Davis says: “There is no explaining where we are as people, and where we are as a country without blowing the lid off of this.” In a show about personal histories, hers is inextricably linked to the nation’s. The Oscar winner joins Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on the PBS program to track historical records, revisit Davis’ own personal history, and piece together her past. Other guests this season include Carol Burnett, Niecy Nash, Julia Roberts, Van Jones,...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
IndieWire

Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star, Dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played the perky, positive Shirley in the hit ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, the Associated Press reported Monday. She was 75. According to the Associated Press, Williams’ children Zak and Emily Hudson confirmed the news through a statement to the publication. Williams reportedly passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, following a short illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement to the AP reads. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Is a One-Episode Wonder — with a Decent Detective Procedural to Boot

Midway through the “Poker Face” premiere, Adrien Brody’s smarmy casino boss recounts the legend behind Natasha Lyonne’s card-playing prowess. “She played straight,” Sterling Frost Jr. says. “And yet she played with an almost unnatural infallibility.” Soon, we find out why: Lyonne’s Charlie Cale always knows when someone’s lying. Whether it’s her best friend promising she’s fine after a fight with her husband or a stranger trying to bluff his way to the pot, Charlie sniffs out bullshit every time it drifts her way. “Just that something is off,” she says by way of explanation. “I can just tell.” Charlie’s miraculous modus...
IndieWire

Shinichiro Watanabe Couldn’t Watch Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Cowboy Bebop’: It Was ‘Tough to Continue’

Right after 3, 2, 1, Shinichiro Watanabe couldn’t go anymore. The “Cowboy Bebop” anime creator revealed that the Netflix live-action adaptation of the noir series was “tough” to watch. Starring John Cho, the short-lived series was canceled by the streamer three weeks after its premiere in November 2021. “For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check,” Watanabe told Forbes. “It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and I realized...
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Season 4 Sets Premiere Date as Roy Kids Battle Logan in New Teaser — Watch

Once you cross Waystar Royco, there’s no coming back. The latest teaser for “Succession” Season 4 shows the Roy children, played by Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, and Sarah Snook, reckoning with their failed coup against the patriarch and Waystar Royco head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). As Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) continue with their own Logan-favored plan, the Roy family is torn apart at the seams. Shakespearian, much? The first footage for the new season of the Emmy-winning HBO series showed Cox as Logan declaring that Waystar Royco is “killing the opposition” …or, in other words, his own children. Per the...
IndieWire

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Teaser: Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Spark Up the 1970s Stage

Love, sex, and rock ‘n’ roll come to bloom when Daisy Jones joins the Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, “Daisy Jones and the Six” charts the rise and inevitable fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. As the logline puts it: Their music made them famous, their breakup made them legends. Riley Keough stars as singer Daisy Jones, who joins established band the Six after catching the eye of its leader Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Yet, recovering addict Billy is already married to Camila (Camila Morrone), and his freewheeling days seem to be over, much to Daisy’s dismay. It’s...
IndieWire

‘Tuca & Bertie’ Showrunners and Others Allege Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Diminishes Female POC Series

The creators behind series “Tuca & Bertie,” “Gordita Chronicles,” and “Whistleblower” have issued statements alleging the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has had disastrous effects on female POC showrunners. The statements, published as an addendum to a December 21 Writers Guild of America report on the effects of mega-mergers, are titled “How the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Hurts Workers and Diversity.” The report claims the WBD merger de-prioritized female-led series featuring stars of color and ultimately led to the shows’ cancellations. “The casualties of this mega-merger include numerous projects created by, featuring and/or centering the experiences of women and people of color,” the...
IndieWire

‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Recruit” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26. Starring Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the...
IndieWire

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Reality Show Already Needed Medics on the First Day of Filming

The real-life “Squid Game” contestants are unexpectedly facing real life-or-death circumstances. The Sun reported that cast members of Netflix reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge” required medical attention while filming during freezing weather conditions in an airplane hangar. Per The Sun, the 456 people competing for a $4.56 million prize were playing a game of “Red Light, Green Light,” also known as “Statues,” in minus 3 degrees Celsius weather, roughly 26 degrees Fahrenheit. Contestants had to remain completely motionless for the game, with some unable to move their feet due to the cold. The series began production on January 23 in...
IndieWire

‘Reboot’ Canceled at Hulu After Just One Season

The cast of “Step Right Up” should plan to step right up to some new projects. On Monday, Hulu canceled “Reboot,” the meta-satirical series about a sitcom reboot, after just one season. Sources tell IndieWire that “Reboot” creator Steven Levitan, best known for co-creating “Modern Family” with Christopher Lloyd, is currently shopping the show to other outlets with hopes of finding it a new home. “Reboot” centered around “Step Right Up”: an early 2000s family sitcom canonically revived at Hulu in 2022. The series sent up and examined the modern TV industry, lampooning studios’ cyclical obsession with reboots and the unsteady streaming...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy