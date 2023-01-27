ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Only God can judge me” shocking reasons revealed on why Floyd Mayweather still box after women beating incident

Floyd Mayweather has been a figure of controversy throughout the entirety of his professional boxing career; nonetheless, he has consistently been successful inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather has consistently refuted all of the claims that have been made against him in the past regarding his alleged history of physically abusing women. The 45-year-old boxer explained how he continued to win fights while being accused of domestic violence.
UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
Mike Tyson faces $5m lawsuit for reportedly raping another woman in night club early 1990s

Mike Tyson, the living boxing legend, has himself embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, a woman accused Mike of raping her viciously as they were riding in a limousine. This is not the first time that Tyson has been accused of rape; in 1992, Iron Mike was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old lady and sentenced to six years in prison for his crime.
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.

