Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Follow live coverage as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Related
The Independent

Hometown hero finally sends Newcastle back to Wembley

It took a Longstaff to end a long wait. For the first time since the 20th century, Newcastle United have a final to look forward to and, at a ground where they play Local Hero, Sean Longstaff proved just that.The midfielder was 18 months old when Newcastle lost the 1999 FA Cup final to Manchester United. Now the two Uniteds are likely to reconvene at Wembley courtesy of a Newcastle-born player. For much of Longstaff’s life, Newcastle had neglected the cups, particularly under Mike Ashley’s regime. Now Eddie Howe is a game away from winning their first trophy since 1969....
The Independent

Manchester United sign midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan for rest of season

Manchester United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan for the remainder of the season.The Old Trafford club announced on Tuesday lunchtime that key midfielder Christian Eriksen would be out for three months with an ankle injury.United have moved on deadline day to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options, with Austria international Sabitzer’s move confirmed over an hour after the 11pm deadline.Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer 👊#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023Sabitzer told the club’s official website: “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew...
The Independent

Chelsea and Manchester United left sweating over Fernandez and Sabitzer deals

Chelsea and Manchester United were left sweating over whether respective deals for Enzo Fernandez and Marcel Sabitzer had been completed during the final minutes of the transfer window.Fernandez’s potential British transfer record move from Benfica had been in the offing all day on Tuesday, with Chelsea set to take their extraordinary spending since last summer past the £550million barrier.Chelsea were reportedly set to pay the 120 million euros (£105.6m) release clause to land the 22-year-old Benfica midfielder, making the Argentina World Cup winner the Premier League’s most expensive player.The previous British transfer record was set by Manchester City following the signing...
The Independent

Chelsea break British transfer record with deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea and Manchester United beat the clock in the final minutes of the transfer window with the Blues breaking the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a deal that will run until 2031, with Chelsea paying £106.8million (121m euros) for the Argentina World Cup winner.Announcing the deal, Benfica said: “In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) at 12:13am this Wednesday, February 1, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed that it reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez,...
The Independent

Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there is no place in football for the kind of reckless Andy Carroll tackle that has ruled key midfielder Christian Eriksen out for the next three months.The 30-year-old has played a vital role as United fight on four fronts, making 31 appearances in all competitions, but will now have to watch from the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Reading.The club said he will be out for an “extended period” following the challenge by ex-Liverpool striker Carroll, who was later sent off, and that “initial assessments...
The Independent

The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million.The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the big-money signings which have gone before.Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)Just...
The Independent

‘We want to win it’: Newcastle desperate to end 54-year trophy drought

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his players they cannot be satisfied with reaching the Carabao Cup final and challenged them to win it to end the club’s 54-year trophy drought.Tuesday night’s 2-1 semi-final second leg victory over Southampton at a packed St James’ Park secured a 3-1 aggregate success and kept alive the Magpies’ hopes of landing a first piece of major silverware since 1969 and a first domestic prize since the 1955 FA Cup.However, with either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest awaiting them at Wembley on February 26, head coach Howe insists they cannot be done yet.He said:...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag accuses Andy Carroll of dangerous play after Christian Eriksen injury

Erik ten Hag has accused Andy Carroll of making a dangerous challenge that had a high risk of injuring a fellow professional after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months because of the Reading striker’s scissor tackle at Old Trafford on Saturday.The Manchester United manager said the former England international made three challenges that did not belong on the pitch after he was sent off in Reading’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat.And Ten Hag said referees have a duty to protect players after Carroll was not even booked for his lunge at Eriksen, before collecting two yellow cards in...
The Independent

Newcastle trophy drought: A look back at the Magpies’ long wait for silverware

Newcastle’s hopes of ending their 54-year trophy drought remain on track after they beat Southampton to reach the Carabao Cup final.The Magpies, who completed a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Saints at St James’ Park on Tuesday, have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.Here, the PA news agency looks back at their long wait for glory.Treble troubleNewcastle have not reached the final of a major competition since the 1999 FA Cup, where their hopes of lifting the famous trophy for a seventh time were dashed...
The Independent

Hillsborough: Police chiefs apologise for ‘profound failings’ that led to death of 97 football fans

Police chiefs have issued an apology to the families of Hillsborough victims almost 34 years on from the disaster which led to the deaths of 97 football fans.In 2016, an inquest jury ruled that the fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors during a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.Andy March, CEO of the College of Policing, said policing had “profoundly failed” those who died.A report has recommended that the government give consideration to a Hillsborough Law, including a duty of candour for police officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicPaperchase: Stationery chain falls into administration placing 820 jobs at riskBoris Johnson ‘was a better prime minister’ than Rishi Sunak, says Jacob Rees Mogg
