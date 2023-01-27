ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrv0G_0kTkRvpm00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide.

On March 13, 2021 , officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th St. after crews found bodies in the basement.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victims as Priscilla Mitchell, 33, of Pueblo, and Shawna Walsh, 31, of New York state.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain , Thomas Ortega died in a hospital nearly two weeks after the fire due to complications of smoke inhalation.

The landlord, Mark Balfour, wasn't at the fire but was still charged with negligent homicide due to multiple code violations found in the house by an investigator.

Those violations included failure to obtain permits for work he performed on the house and a lack of exits in all rooms to allow people to escape in the event of a fire.

Balfour was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with the condition that any home in which he leases rooms in the future will need to be inspected by county officials to ensure they meet code.

Balfour's co-defendant, Josey Spets, was charged with three counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of arson. Spets was accused of starting the fire after he grabbed a bottle of alcohol, sprayed it on the floor of his room, and then ignited it.

Spets pled guilty in April 2022 to one count of reckless manslaughter in a plea deal. He was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to serve a term of three years of parole upon his release.

The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years.  Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020.  According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped charges against a Black veteran who was hospitalized after an arrest by the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to the attorneys of 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, he was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022. Gadson was reportedly The post Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer.

Destinee Marie O’Brien, 19, failure to appear – public peace. Nathan Tyler Slaybaugh, 23, second-degree assault on a peace officer. Eric Michael Padilla, 43, warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Sonnie Danielle Shoaf, 33, warrants for driving under restraint/suspension X4. Tracy Allyson Miller, 60, criminal mischief, domestic...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into Pueblo cruiser

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a suspect in an aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft was arrested after they attempted to run from officers and crashed into a PPD cruiser. According to PPD, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at around 12:35 p.m. a PPD officer saw a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying a person suspected of stealing a purse. The alleged crime was carried out recently in Pueblo. The police did not provide a location or date in their social media post, they are just hoping someone recognizes the person pictured at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s car, took her purse and then used credit cards at multiple locations.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

TCSO: Father used air rifle to kill 5-year-old, himself

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has released additional information related to the murder-suicide that occurred in Florissant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an effort to answer inquiries about the lack of an Amber Alert or use of the Red Flag Law to prevent the death of a five-year-old boy. TCSO […]
FLORISSANT, CO
KRDO

Police standoff in Security-Widefield area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Monday morning just before 4, El Paso County Deputies and Fountain Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery. Officers responded to a standoff with a barricaded armed suspect in the 6400 block of Highway 85 in Fountain. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was arrested Saturday evening after police say they caused a chain reaction car accident on I-25 near Circle Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a distracted driver of a black Ford truck looked away from the road and didn't realize traffic was slowing. That resulted in The post Colorado Springs distracted driver arrested, accused of starting chain reaction of crashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- State lawmakers are considering harsher punishment for auto thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado ranked number one in the country for car theft. Pueblo is one of the communities hit hardest by car thieves. According to state leaders, this proposed bipartisan legislation would amend, delete and replace several The post Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Law enforcement has resolved the situation

UPDATE: Monday 01/30/2023 9:07 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — FPD said just before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan 30, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 6400 block of Highway 85 near Fontaine Blvd. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and later barricaded himself inside a home on Fordham St. […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy