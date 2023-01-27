PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide.

On March 13, 2021 , officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. 15th St. after crews found bodies in the basement.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victims as Priscilla Mitchell, 33, of Pueblo, and Shawna Walsh, 31, of New York state.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain , Thomas Ortega died in a hospital nearly two weeks after the fire due to complications of smoke inhalation.

The landlord, Mark Balfour, wasn't at the fire but was still charged with negligent homicide due to multiple code violations found in the house by an investigator.

Those violations included failure to obtain permits for work he performed on the house and a lack of exits in all rooms to allow people to escape in the event of a fire.

Balfour was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with the condition that any home in which he leases rooms in the future will need to be inspected by county officials to ensure they meet code.

Balfour's co-defendant, Josey Spets, was charged with three counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of arson. Spets was accused of starting the fire after he grabbed a bottle of alcohol, sprayed it on the floor of his room, and then ignited it.

Spets pled guilty in April 2022 to one count of reckless manslaughter in a plea deal. He was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to serve a term of three years of parole upon his release.

The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO .