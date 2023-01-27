Read full article on original website
SFGate
Nevada says Tesla's possible tax breaks stay secret, for now
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla's $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February, under a nondisclosure agreement that state officials signed with the electric carmaker. The governor's economic development office will release the tax-abatement request on...
mynews4.com
Food bank survey shows number of northern Nevada families face hunger every day
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has released of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno (UNR).
visitcarsoncity.com
Prison Hill in Every Season
Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK
RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
KOLO TV Reno
ER opens in Spanish Springs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
mynews4.com
UNR seeking community input in 150th anniversary logo selection
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is seeking campus and community input in the selection of a logo to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Members of the community can select their favorite logo online starting Jan. 30 through Monday, Feb. 6. Nevada’s...
mynews4.com
LIBERTY Dental offering free dental service for uninsured adults in February
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY) is offering a day of dental service for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage, in February. LIBERTY, in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days...
mynews4.com
United State Postal Service to host job fair at Reno office Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in the Reno area. USPS will host a job fair on Wednesday, February 1 at its south Reno location to hire for mail handlers, letter carriers, retail associates and more.
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
mynews4.com
Newly renovated Swope Middle School in west Reno to house 'hundreds of more students'
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Board of Trustees and staff lined up to reveal the newly renovated Swope Middle School in west Reno. This renovation took 14-months and included many features such as a new gym, basketball courts, a two story classroom building, kitchen for cooking classes, and an updated HVAC system to keep students warm during bitter winters and cool during the hot summer months.
Recycling Today
American Battery Technology Co. hires key leadership for recycling plant
American Battery Technology Co. (ABTC), a critical battery materials company based in Reno, Nevada, says it has hired and onboarded key leadership members of its facility operations team to support the commissioning of the company's lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Previously serving as the general manager of electrode manufacturing at Tesla’s...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
FOX Reno
UNR researchers find feeding wild birds at Chickadee Ridge has no negative impact
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno have determined that feeding wild birds at a popular destination overlooking Lake Tahoe has no negative impacts when the birds are fed proper food. Chickadee Ridge, off Mt. Rose Highway, has become a popular...
seniorspectrumnewspapers.com
Reno Seniors Speak Up
On January 10, 2023, the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) met at City Hall and found that their agenda had been changed by city staff without their knowledge or agreement. Two very important items that they wanted to discuss and vote on had been changed from “action items” to “information only items”. These changes to the agenda meant they could only listen to information and ask questions but could not make recommendations or vote on them. Open meeting law requires the public to be notified on the agenda if the group plans to take action on anything listed there. If an item is not marked for action, the group cannot take action.
