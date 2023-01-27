ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

SFGate

Nevada says Tesla's possible tax breaks stay secret, for now

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla's $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February, under a nondisclosure agreement that state officials signed with the electric carmaker. The governor's economic development office will release the tax-abatement request on...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Food bank survey shows number of northern Nevada families face hunger every day

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has released of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno (UNR).
NEVADA STATE
visitcarsoncity.com

Prison Hill in Every Season

Join me in a hypothetical question: You have to pick ONE of Carson City’s outdoor recreation spots and stick to it for a whole year straight. Where are you headed?. Now, I bet half of your minds just thought of Ash Canyon or Kings Canyon, and you wouldn’t be wrong to choose them. Can someone say “embarrassment of riches?” Carson City has quite the roster of trails for all activities. But just for a moment, I’d like to direct our attention two miles east to Prison Hill.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK

RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

ER opens in Spanish Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
mynews4.com

UNR seeking community input in 150th anniversary logo selection

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is seeking campus and community input in the selection of a logo to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Members of the community can select their favorite logo online starting Jan. 30 through Monday, Feb. 6. Nevada’s...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Newly renovated Swope Middle School in west Reno to house 'hundreds of more students'

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Board of Trustees and staff lined up to reveal the newly renovated Swope Middle School in west Reno. This renovation took 14-months and included many features such as a new gym, basketball courts, a two story classroom building, kitchen for cooking classes, and an updated HVAC system to keep students warm during bitter winters and cool during the hot summer months.
RENO, NV
Recycling Today

American Battery Technology Co. hires key leadership for recycling plant

American Battery Technology Co. (ABTC), a critical battery materials company based in Reno, Nevada, says it has hired and onboarded key leadership members of its facility operations team to support the commissioning of the company's lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Previously serving as the general manager of electrode manufacturing at Tesla’s...
RENO, NV
seniorspectrumnewspapers.com

Reno Seniors Speak Up

On January 10, 2023, the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) met at City Hall and found that their agenda had been changed by city staff without their knowledge or agreement. Two very important items that they wanted to discuss and vote on had been changed from “action items” to “information only items”. These changes to the agenda meant they could only listen to information and ask questions but could not make recommendations or vote on them. Open meeting law requires the public to be notified on the agenda if the group plans to take action on anything listed there. If an item is not marked for action, the group cannot take action.
RENO, NV

