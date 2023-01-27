ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake

Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-NBA Player Roasts LeBron James’ Reaction To No-Call In Celtics-Lakers

LeBron James had a very dramatic reaction to a no-call in the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday, and one former NBA player went hard at the superstar in his critique. The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James’ game-winning layup attempt, and Boston went on to win the game in overtime. The two stars had their own back-and-forth on the situation, and head coach Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis voiced their own displeasures with the latter claiming Los Angeles was “cheated.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston

The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat

In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Payton Pritchard Sounds Like He’s Very Ready To Leave Celtics

Payton Pritchard almost certainly does not have a future with the Celtics, and it appears both the player and the team are bought into this notion. On-court opportunities have been scarce thus far this season for Pritchard, whom Boston selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing a bit of promise last season — which concluded with the Celtics appearing in the Finals — Pritchard has been forced to take a backseat to Boston newcomer Malcolm Brogdon and no longer is in Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Pleased With Timing Of Latest Call Up

The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t panicking through their first losing streak of the season, but they have made some changes amid the three-game skid. Boston announced Tuesday that it recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from AHL-affiliate Providence. While the two were expected to compete for a spot in the Bruins’ bottom six, Lettieri suffered a lower-body injury in practice and will not be available for the B’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Devin McCourty Recovering From Offseason Surgery

Longtime New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty seems to have suffered an injury during the 2022 campaign. McCourty, who is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March, is recovering from shoulder surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday. Reiss...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy