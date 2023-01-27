Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers Rumors: Could LA Swing a Trade With Charlotte for Veteran Shooting Guard?
The Lakers may look for a cheaper option that can provide immediate help.
Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split
Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake
Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Ex-NBA Player Roasts LeBron James’ Reaction To No-Call In Celtics-Lakers
LeBron James had a very dramatic reaction to a no-call in the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday, and one former NBA player went hard at the superstar in his critique. The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James’ game-winning layup attempt, and Boston went on to win the game in overtime. The two stars had their own back-and-forth on the situation, and head coach Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis voiced their own displeasures with the latter claiming Los Angeles was “cheated.”
Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Payton Pritchard Sounds Like He’s Very Ready To Leave Celtics
Payton Pritchard almost certainly does not have a future with the Celtics, and it appears both the player and the team are bought into this notion. On-court opportunities have been scarce thus far this season for Pritchard, whom Boston selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing a bit of promise last season — which concluded with the Celtics appearing in the Finals — Pritchard has been forced to take a backseat to Boston newcomer Malcolm Brogdon and no longer is in Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation.
Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco. Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on...
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Pleased With Timing Of Latest Call Up
The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t panicking through their first losing streak of the season, but they have made some changes amid the three-game skid. Boston announced Tuesday that it recalled forwards Jakub Lauko and Vinni Lettieri from AHL-affiliate Providence. While the two were expected to compete for a spot in the Bruins’ bottom six, Lettieri suffered a lower-body injury in practice and will not be available for the B’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Patriots Rumors: Devin McCourty Recovering From Offseason Surgery
Longtime New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty seems to have suffered an injury during the 2022 campaign. McCourty, who is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March, is recovering from shoulder surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday. Reiss...
