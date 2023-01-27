Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
KITV.com
Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says
The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
String of stolen vehicles used in ATM thefts on Big Island
Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts.
LIST: Top tourist locations on Oahu
Tuesday, Jan. 31 is observed as National Plan for Vacation Day and serves as a reminder to think about what type of trips you would like to take during the new year.
honolulumagazine.com
Honolulu Noodle & Co. Brings Taiwanese Noodles and Snacks to Waikīkī
I’m making a conscious effort to stop crying ramen weather the moment temperatures dip below 70 degrees. It’s not that I don’t want a bowl of noodles in warm broth, but there’s more than just ramen out there, and our options are growing. A case in point: Taiwanese noodle specialist Honolulu Noodle & Co. recently opened at Stix Asia, the food hall sequel to Waikīkī Yokocho.
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
Broken power cord sparks $600k+ damage to Pauoa home
According to HFD, the fire that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 was accidental and originated from a damaged power cord within a three-story unoccupied residential structure.
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain.
Violation at Palolo home development pauses work
The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
Raising Taxi Rates Helps, But Rate Deregulation Is What’s Needed
On Jan. 22, Honolulu’s taxi rates rose for the first time since 2013. The increase is certainly appreciated. It should also be noted that if the new maximum rates seem unusually high, it’s due to the city’s failure to raise rates over the past 10 years and a dramatic rise in taxi operating costs, including runaway gas prices.
Multiple power outages across Oahu as weather intensifies
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions between Haleiwa and Laniakea due to a downed tree on power lines.
Kalākaua Ave., Kanunu St. closed due to collision
The City and County of Honolulu has announced that Kanunu Street, Waikiki-bound, at Kalākaua Avenue is closed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
Palolo community concerned more boulders will crash down
It was a scary moment for Caroline Sasaki and her family. she was making her way to the living room couch Saturday night, Jan. 28, when a large boulder smashed through the home and narrowly missed her. Many in the community are concerned another boulder could come crashing down.
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A new development offers affordable land for small farms on the North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new development offers affordable land for small farms on Oahu’s North Shore. Developer Peter Savio is launching a new agricultural project called “Orchard Plantation,” which provides 155 acres of Waialua orchard land. Orchard Plantation will be a fee-simple, organic and non-organic agricultural project...
H-1 eastbound will fully close between Punahou offramp, Kapiʻolani interchange
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that the H-1 Freeway eastbound will fully close for a resurfacing project.
