ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

BB.Q Chicken in Aiea

We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
AIEA, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm. Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says. The investigation into...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Noodle & Co. Brings Taiwanese Noodles and Snacks to Waikīkī

I’m making a conscious effort to stop crying ramen weather the moment temperatures dip below 70 degrees. It’s not that I don’t want a bowl of noodles in warm broth, but there’s more than just ramen out there, and our options are growing. A case in point: Taiwanese noodle specialist Honolulu Noodle & Co. recently opened at Stix Asia, the food hall sequel to Waikīkī Yokocho.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Violation at Palolo home development pauses work

The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Palolo community concerned more boulders will crash down

It was a scary moment for Caroline Sasaki and her family. she was making her way to the living room couch Saturday night, Jan. 28, when a large boulder smashed through the home and narrowly missed her. Many in the community are concerned another boulder could come crashing down.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A new development offers affordable land for small farms on the North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new development offers affordable land for small farms on Oahu’s North Shore. Developer Peter Savio is launching a new agricultural project called “Orchard Plantation,” which provides 155 acres of Waialua orchard land. Orchard Plantation will be a fee-simple, organic and non-organic agricultural project...
WAIALUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy