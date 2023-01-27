Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case
This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
nbcboston.com
First Legal Sports Bets Are Placed at Mass. Casinos
In-person sports betting officially became legal in Massachusetts on Tuesday, marking the end to a long wait for sports fans and the finish line for state officials who have been preparing for this day for months. In-person betting kicked off on Tuesday at three locations — Encore Boston Harbor in...
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards
Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
nbcboston.com
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest childcare costs in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based infant care...
nbcboston.com
Sports Betting Starts Tuesday in Mass. Here's What You Need to Know
Massachusetts is set to launch in-person sports betting in the state on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl and well ahead of March Madness. In-person sports betting starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at casinos and mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March, though no exact date has been given yet. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was scheduled to meet Monday to approve certificates of operation for the state's three casinos to begin accepting bets.
nbcboston.com
Free Legal Advice Hotline on Abortion Launches in Mass.
A new hotline providing free legal advice on abortions for patients, providers and people who help has launched in Massachusetts, seven months after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The Abortion Legal Hotline, at 833-309-6301, connects callers with trained lawyers, who'll give pro bono, confidential legal advice about how to get...
nbcboston.com
Virginia HS Basketball Coaches Ousted After 1 Allegedly Poses as a Player in a Game
Two junior varsity girls basketball coaches are out of a job at a Virginia high school after the assistant coach allegedly suited up and played in a game. Portsmouth Public Schools received a report last Monday from administrators at Nansemond River High School that a member of Churchland High School’s junior varsity coaching staff “took part in the game” on Jan. 21, district spokesperson Lauren Nolasco told NBC News.
nbcboston.com
Galvin Turns Down 20% Pay Raise
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20% pay raise this year. The increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials' salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated in December that...
Comments / 0