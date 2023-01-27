ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit gas prices up 30 cents in 1 month, AAA says

Regular gas prices in Metro Detroit have gone up more than 30 cents in the last month, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 30, the average price for a regular gallon of gas costs $3.50. The average cost one month ago was $3.16, AAA reports -- that’s a 34 cent increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hazel Park native writes music from the heart

Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
HAZEL PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: From flurries to frigid temperatures

4 Warn Weather – Flurries are likely this morning with moisture rolling in from the southwest. Only minor accumulations (less than an inch) are probable. Keeping an eye on a chance for freezing drizzle in our south zone this morning too. Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. Drier and colder...

