Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I don’t care, I am addicted to the venison’: Michigan ‘poacher’ faces 10 deer hunting charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Michigan man who admitted he’s “not the most ethical hunter” is facing 10 charges for a variety of deer hunting violations. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said they began investigating Scott Kevin Meisterheim in February 2022 after receiving tips on a poaching hotline.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County man arrested after targeted shooting in Van Buren Township sends 1 to hospital
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe County man was arrested in connection with a targeted shooting in Van Buren Township that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning. Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) to the area of Rawsonville Road and South Grove...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit gas prices up 30 cents in 1 month, AAA says
Regular gas prices in Metro Detroit have gone up more than 30 cents in the last month, according to AAA. On Monday, Jan. 30, the average price for a regular gallon of gas costs $3.50. The average cost one month ago was $3.16, AAA reports -- that’s a 34 cent increase.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, respiratory illnesses trending down across Metro Detroit hospitals
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department at Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane. “Flu and most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pioneer High School student still missing 2 days after she didn’t return from school
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Pioneer High School student is still missing two days after she didn’t return home from the Ann Arbor school. Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last contacted her family around 9 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) while she was on her way to school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More snow this weekend in Metro Detroit: What you need to know to stay safe, warm
Some of you are waking up to a coating of fresh snow from that clipper system that moved through Metro Detroit Friday night. So, watch out for slippery spots on our roads as you head out first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the middle 20s, which means some patchy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazel Park native writes music from the heart
Tyler Common of Hazel Park has been performing around Metro Detroit for years. On Monday he and his guitarist paid a visit to “Live in the D,” where they spoke with host Tati Amare. Common describes his sound as pop-rock, and says there are many artists who influence him, including John Mayer. Common’s current project is titled “Never Ending Blues,” which he says has 10 original tracks, and took over 2 1/2 years to complete. “I put everything I had into it...it’s 10 songs I wrote from the heart,” Common said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sub-freezing temps move into Metro Detroit, stick around for next week -- here’s what to expect
Detroit, MI – After most of the region, saw a little bit of wintry weather overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, we’ve got the cloud cover around for most of Sunday with cold temperatures as well. It looks like we are starting a colder trend for all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend snow, wintry mix in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
Detroit, MI – The clouds have stuck around for most of the day, with some of us seeing a little light snow, but we’ve got more winter weather moving into the region as we work throughout the overnight hours on Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: From flurries to frigid temperatures
4 Warn Weather – Flurries are likely this morning with moisture rolling in from the southwest. Only minor accumulations (less than an inch) are probable. Keeping an eye on a chance for freezing drizzle in our south zone this morning too. Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. Drier and colder...
