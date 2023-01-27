Local Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers to open Saturday in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Local Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers are set to open in both south and north counties Saturday to provide and connect residents impacted by the January storms with resources.

The two following locations will open at noon Jan. 28 at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara for at least two weeks. The centers will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

North County Center: Allan Hancock College, 800 South College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, Building O-300, Parking Lot #7

South County Center : Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd.,Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Services provided on-site include, but not limited to:

FEMA personnel to answer questions and explain rental assistance, fax requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

SBA representatives on hand to provide program information, and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters.

Connection to local counseling and emotional support resources,

Local resources to aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services, agricultural losses and tax accessor.

County and city staff will be available to answer questions as well as provide resources. Several local non-profits will also be present to help community members impacted by the January 2023 Storms.

State representatives available to aid in state related questions ranging from Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to Department of Insurance and Employment Development Department (EDD).

Spanish, ASL, and Mixteco interpreter services will be on-site at both locations.

