IN DEPTH: Public Safety 7; Detective Brad Metcalf
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the seventh part of a ten-part program on public safety, join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Detective Brad Meltcalf with the Indianola police department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Chris Nesteby
Our guest today is Chris Nesteby, Director of Facilities and Maintenance for Marion County, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Iowa House Latest
State Representative Barb Kniff-McCulla discusses the latest in Iowa House District 37 and ongoing work in the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Indianola – BoS Work Session on County Administrator
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features the Warren County Board of Supervisors discussing the potential addition of a County Administrator Position. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Emily Feagins
Our guest today for Let’s Talk Knoxville is Emily Feagins, Emergency Management assistant, as we discuss emergency management. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
City of Indianola Facade Program Information Session Coming
An information session for the City of Indianola’s Downtown Facade and Interior Improvement Program will be held in February, after the city launched a grant program earlier this year. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News property owners can apply for up to $25,000 in grant funding to facade and interior improvements to buildings located in and adjacent to the Indianola Downtown Square.
Pella PD Reminds Public of Notary Services
Those who need to have a document notarized can do so locally. The Pella Police Department’s Communications Specialists offer in-person notary services to all members. of the public 24/7/365. The most common function of a notary is to prevent fraud by attesting that a specific person signed a document, according to the department, who has been pushing to notify the community about the available service.
4H Junior County Council is being Formed
The Marion County Extension Office will be offering a Junior County Council event for those youngsters in grades four through six. Ashtin Wells is the Marion County Youth Coordinator. Wells tells KNIA/KRLS News what the youth council is all about, “We already have a county council which is targeted more...
PACE Alliance Announces 2022 Impact Award Winners
The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance will honor four Pella Impact Award recipients at their Annual Membership Breakfast on Friday, February 17. Recipients were selected for their overall impact on the quality of life in Pella, collaboration/partnerships, innovative programs or events, products or marketing, entrepreneurial spirit, impact on the local economy, and longevity of impact on the community.
George Washington Carver Day Tomorrow
Tomorrow is the first annual George Washington Carver Day in the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds declared in June that every February 1st would celebrate the famed humanitarian, who spent time at Simpson college after being rejected from other institutions in the midwest because of the color of his skin.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series tomorrow, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be tomorrow from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Indianola Chamber of Commerce Yearly Award Winners
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce awards have been announced. The 2022 winners include:. Distinguished Chamber Leader – Pritesh Patel, Hotel Pommier. Emerging Business – Indianola Independent Advocate. Simpson College’s Emerging Leader – Seth Lampman. New Business – Whip it Good Catering. Stephen G. Pfeifer...
Area Jazz Bands Perform at State Festival
The Iowa High School Music Association State Jazz Festival was held for the state’s southern high schools Saturday. Pella High School hosted three of its own bands and Knoxville. Pella Jazz I once again earned the highest possible score — a Division I “Superior” rating, while Pella Jazz II and III earned a Division II “Excellent” mark. Knoxville earned a Division II score as well.
Knoxville City Council Hears Recreation Budget
On the agenda was the Parks and Recreation Department, as they made their budget presentation for fiscal year 2024, Monday at the Knoxville City Council meeting. A lot of discussion took place. The Knoxville Recreation Center has a three phase option. Option one is with a cost of $2.4 million, option 2 is another $3.6 million and option three another roughly $1.3 million.
Indianola High School Jazz Performs at State Contest
Indianola High School Jazz Band students performed at the Iowa High School Music Association State Jazz Band Contest at Norwalk High School last week. Jazz I received a Division I rating, their 10th consecutive Division I rating, while Jazz 2 received a Division II rating. The bands were judged by a panel of three judges and received feedback after their performances.
Central’s Shuger Fox and Cheek Published in Neurology Journal
Central College’s Sara Shuger Fox, associate professor of kinesiology, and Joshua Cheek, a 2021 Central graduate and student at the Carver College of Medicine – University of Iowa, along with a team of six other researchers, have published an article in “Neurology.” The article, “Efficacy of Diet on Fatigue and Quality of Life in Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review and Network of Meta-analysis of Randomized Trials,” assessed the efficacy of different dietary approaches on MS-related fatigue and quality of life. “Neurology” is the most widely read and highly cited peer-reviewed neurology journal.
Special Knoxville City Council Meeting
The Knoxville City Council will meet tonight in a special session at 6:15 p.m. On the agenda is the Parks and Recreation Department, as they will be making their budget presentation for fiscal year 2024. The agenda also lists a public hearing to award a contract for Veteran’s Park. It...
Travel Iowa Drone Flight Video on National Balloon Classic
Travel Iowa, the official tourism site of the State of Iowa, released a drone flight video highlighting Indianola and the National Balloon Classic. The video is part of a series named “Soul of Iowa,” which captures Iowa’s biggest tourism attractions through drone flights from a camera crew traveling through the state. Indianola is highlighted among other events and venues such as Adventureland, the Field of Dreams, and others. Find the video and the trailer for Soul of Iowa below.
Registration Open for 30th Annual Klompen Classic
Those dreaming of warmer days ahead may be thinking about when the tulips will be in full bloom and car windows open as they drive through town, with Tulip Time drawing ever closer. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says registration is now open for a springtime tradition in Pella, as the Klompen Classic returns for its 30th race on Wednesday, May 3rd, as the unofficial kick off to Tulip Time. Each year, 2,000 participants cross the finish line to help others, as proceeds raised from this fundraising event are used to help local families through Crossroads of Pella. Find registration and race details here.
Indianola, Norwalk wrestlers clash in 3A Regional Duals at Valley
Just five days following their regular season clash, the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams will square off again tonight in the first round of Class 3A Regional Duals at West Des Moines Valley High School. Both Warren County schools qualified for this year’s regional duals based on their top-24 rankings...
