Those dreaming of warmer days ahead may be thinking about when the tulips will be in full bloom and car windows open as they drive through town, with Tulip Time drawing ever closer. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says registration is now open for a springtime tradition in Pella, as the Klompen Classic returns for its 30th race on Wednesday, May 3rd, as the unofficial kick off to Tulip Time. Each year, 2,000 participants cross the finish line to help others, as proceeds raised from this fundraising event are used to help local families through Crossroads of Pella. Find registration and race details here.

PELLA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO