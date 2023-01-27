ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?

The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah

Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
