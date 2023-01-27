Read full article on original website
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
ABC 4
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
Best winter looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
This weekend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival came to an end. The in-person events for the festival, which were on a hiatus due to the pandemic, finally resumed this year (from Jan 19, 2023 – Jan 29, 2023). And once again, the renowned film festival gathered the best...
Deer Valley announces first confirmed date for 2023 Summer Concert Series
PARK CITY, Utah — While it is still very much the winter season, Deer Valley Resort is looking ahead to its upcoming summer concert series with the announcement of its […]
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
utahstories.com
Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?
The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
gastronomicslc.com
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah
Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for POST Director position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Could trains be moved underground in the heart of Salt Lake City?
The plan calls for moving the lines back to their original alignment on 500 West and behind the historic depot once again.
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
Welcome Home: Woodland estate
WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
Utah man accused of $5.8M mail fraud scheme
A Utah man found himself in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, accused of participating in a long-running scheme of sending fake invoices on behalf of a shell company to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million.
